Sunwave Health Expands MARA AI to Automate Utilization Reviews and Launches Mobile BDR App for On-the-Go Productivity

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwave Health, a leading provider of healthcare software solutions, today announced the recent release of its MARA UR (Utilization Review), which was unveiled on April 28 at the company’s annual user summit. With the click of a button, the time required to prepare concurrent reviews for insurance authorization requests is significantly reduced, while still delivering the comprehensive and accurate information needed to secure additional patient care. Previously, Utilization Review Specialists (URS) spent significant time gathering the necessary information before their call with the insurance provider. With MARA, the information is compiled instantly, allowing the URS to quickly review, adjust, or add details, prior to proceeding with the authorization review call. This time-saving innovation boosts productivity and allows for more direct patient care.

“Getting patients the care they need shouldn’t be a battle. MARA reimagines the utilization review process, letting treatment centers focus on care, not chasing down data. It’s not just faster, it’s a smarter way to fight for every day a patient needs,” said Elie Levy, Sunwave Co-CEO and Founder.

MARA, Sunwave’s patent-pending AI agent, has already powered over one million tasks across the Sunwave platform since its October 2023 launch, automating documentation, generating treatment plans, and more.

Sunwave also announced the launch of its BDR (Business Development Representative) mobile app, designed to help business development representatives in the behavioral health sector network and manage relationships more efficiently from their hand-held devices.

The Sunwave BDR App allows business representatives the ability to stay connected, organized, and productive while in the field.

Key features of the Sunwave BDR App include:

Referral Source Management

Contact Address Book

Task and Activity Hub

Seamless Search Capabilities

Email integration with MARA, Sunwave’s AI-powered agent



"The BDR App reflects Sunwave’s ongoing commitment to simplifying day-to-day operations for business development teams in the behavioral health space,” said Tulasi Beesabathun, Sunwave’s Chief Technology Officer. “With instant access to contacts, tasks, activities, and MARA on the go, BDRs can quickly access the information needed to build relationships, making it easier for more people to discover and access life-changing treatment.”

The BDR App, also part of Sunwave’s platform, ensures information captured in the field is instantly available to the entire team, keeping everyone informed. It leverages the same robust security infrastructure built into their all-in-one solution.

The BDR App includes MARA to support BD reps in the field with intelligent assistance. MARA’s native inclusion in the BDR App brings AI capabilities to the front lines. Within the app, MARA helps users capture key information and instantly generate personalized emails, accelerating follow-ups and enhancing communication.

About Sunwave Health:

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Delray Beach, FL, Sunwave Health is the leading provider of behavioral health software. Combining CRM, EMR, RCM, and AI solutions built for behavioral health facilities into one unified product, Sunwave offers solutions that increase efficiency. For more information about Sunwave, visit www.sunwavehealth.com/ .

