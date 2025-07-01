TransPerfect Media Provides Post-Production for Four Films Honored at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that its TransPerfect Media division, specializing in audiovisual post-production and localization services, supported four award-winning films at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

TransPerfect Media and its recently acquired studio MPC Paris provided a range of services for numerous films screened at the festival, including the following award-winning titles:

Palme d’Or winner It Was Just an Accident by Jafar Panahi – French and English subtitles.

by Jafar Panahi – French and English subtitles. Jury Prize winner Sirât by Oliver Laxe – 16mm film reel processing and scanning, English and French subtitles, and sound mixed in TransPerfect’s Dolby Atmos facilities in Barcelona.

by Oliver Laxe – 16mm film reel processing and scanning, English and French subtitles, and sound mixed in TransPerfect’s Dolby Atmos facilities in Barcelona. Special Prize winner Resurrection by Bi Gan – Visual effects and post-production sound effects.

by Bi Gan – Visual effects and post-production sound effects. Best Screenplay winner Jeunes Mères by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne – Image post-production and visual effects.



The 2025 festival marked the first Cannes appearance for MPC Paris as part of TransPerfect Media. Renowned for its Emmy Award-winning work in visual effects and animation, the studio now brings its creative expertise to TransPerfect Media’s global post-production network.

In celebration of TransPerfect’s growing presence in the creative production space and its partnership with the Cannes Film Festival, the company hosted a series of events during the festival to connect with clients, collaborators, and industry peers. These gatherings highlighted TransPerfect’s growing capabilities in post-production, visual effects, animation, restoration, subtitling, and dubbing—several of which were key services behind this year’s Cannes winners.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, “Supporting these award-winning productions is a testament to the talent and dedication of our global teams. They exemplify the impact of multilingual and multimedia collaboration in today’s film industry.”

About the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious and internationally recognized events in the film industry. Held annually in Cannes, France, the festival showcases new films from around the world across a range of genres. Since its founding in 1946, Cannes has become synonymous with cinematic excellence, industry networking, and celebrated honors such as the Palme d’Or for best film. For more information, visit https://www.festival-cannes.com.

About TransPerfect Media

TransPerfect Media elevates storytelling for audiences around the world with media creation and globalization solutions delivered through a network of company-owned and operated studios in 21 countries. TransPerfect Media’s hybrid model combines cutting-edge AI technology with creative expertise, all managed in its cloud-based content creation platform, enabling easy localization and distribution.

By combining high-level talent with Dolby Atmos and Dolby HDR projection capabilities, as well as services that include image and sound post-production, subtitling, dubbing, accessibility, voiceover, multi-platform delivery, preservation, and restoration, TransPerfect Media is where boutique expertise meets global scale and excellence to help you tell your story—in any language. To find out more, visit www.transperfect.com/media.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.transperfect.com.

