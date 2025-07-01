WZGV-AM 730 Launches “InsideTheGame.bet” To Bring Sports Betting Format to Charlotte Radio Listeners with Content from VSiN, The Sports Betting Network

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and LAS VEGAS, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major move for North Carolina’s largest media market, Charlotte’s WZGV-AM is rebranding from “ESPN Charlotte 730 The Game” to “ InsideTheGame.bet,” becoming the region’s first radio station dedicated entirely to sports betting content. The station is partnering with VSiN, The Sports Betting Network , to bring 24/7 programming focused on the latest odds, insights, and expert analysis to sports fans and bettors in the Charlotte metro area.

“This new format is unlike anything in the market,” said Mario Washington, general manager at WZGV-AM. “Leveraging premier sports betting content from VSiN, WZGV-AM InsideTheGame.bet will be Charlotte’s sports information station. With the gold standard in sports betting content, we can give listeners the real-time news and analysis they need to make more informed wagers – straight from the sports betting capital of the world in Las Vegas.”

The launch of “InsideTheGame.bet” marks a major milestone in VSiN’s ongoing expansion, adding a top 25 U.S. radio market to its growing distribution footprint and further cementing its position as the largest sports betting radio network in the country. Including both long form and Action Updates, VSiN programming is now available on more than 350 stations in 46 states around the country, reaching nearly 90% of the U.S. radio market. Its recent expansion has cemented VSiN’s position as the largest sports betting radio network in the nation, as well as one of the most widely distributed sports media networks of any kind.

“Charlotte’s passionate sports fan base is ready for sports talk radio that goes beyond hot takes and brings them inside the action of the game,” said Bill Adee, CEO of VSiN. “We’re thrilled to partner with WZGV-AM 730 to deliver the credible, actionable sports betting information that our network is known for to this new audience. This top market is an important addition as we continue to expand the reach of VSiN’s leading network.”

Listeners to WZGV on 730-AM and W248CO on 97.5-FM can now tune in for VSiN’s premiere lineup of sports betting shows, including real-time betting updates, market movements, and analysis from the network’s roster of betting experts, seasoned broadcasters, oddsmakers, and former athletes. Sharing tips and predictions across college and pro football, college and pro basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, tennis and more, programming is designed to inform and entertain, helping sports fans make smarter wagers and stay ahead of the action.

For more information, visit VSiN.com or tune into InsideTheGame.bet on 730 AM throughout the Charlotte region.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms.

Fans can access VSiN content on YouTube TV, SiriusXM (158), Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet Pittsburgh, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, more than 350 terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com , and the VSiN Watch app .

VSiN’s newsroom studio is located in the sportsbook at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

About WZGV-AM InsideTheGame.bet

InsideTheGame.bet is a Charlotte-based sports talk radio station and digital platform owned by former Carolina Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney. The station combines national and local sports coverage with premium betting content from VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, offering fans real-time sports insights, odds analysis, and expert commentary.

InsideTheGame.bet also serves as a trusted source for regional sports coverage, airing games and programming from the Clemson Sports Network, Charlotte 49ers Sports Network, the Charlotte Knights, and other local teams. With its 24/7 radio presence and digital content hub at InsideTheGame.bet, the station is a go-to destination for fans across the Carolinas who want to stay connected to the games they love.

Media Contacts:

VSiN

Michelle Musburger

773-230-0629

michelle@vsin.com

WZGV-AM

Mario Washington

mario@insidethegame.bet