Geekvape 10th Anniversary Special: Racing Toward Excellence at the Nürburgring

To mark its 10th anniversary, Geekvape hit the accelerator in style with an unforgettable two-day event—G-Tour Nürburgring 2025—on June 21–22. Teaming up with the iconic Porsche racing team, Geekvape invited global partners to Germany's legendary Nürburgring for an adrenaline-charged celebration of speed, precision, and innovation.

But this was more than just a racing event. It was a powerful expression of Geekvape’s brand spirit. Just like motor-sport, Geekvape believes in pushing the limits, mastering every detail, and performing under pressure. It pursues excellence in design and function with the same passion a race car team chases the finish line.





Racing’s Ultimate Stage

The Nürburgring—also known as the “Green Hell”—is one of the world’s toughest and most revered racetracks. Spanning over 20 kilometers with 154 turns, it’s a test of skill, endurance, and machine performance.

Taking center stage at the event was Scherer PHX (also known as Scherer Sport PHX), a German-based professional GT racing team. With victories in major competitions such as the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS), GT World Challenge Europe, and ADAC GT Masters, Scherer PHX has earned its place among racing’s elite. Their wins at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring in both 2022 and 2024 show exactly what it means to lead with precision and power—values that resonate deeply with Geekvape.





Geekvape Product Showcase: Where Innovation Meets Passion

Amid the action on the track, Geekvape hosted a special product showcase that revealed two of the latest innovations: the all-new Legend 5 and the stylish Wenax Q 2.





Legend 5: A Device Inspired by the Track

Legend 5 draws inspiration from the Nürburgring itself—both the track and the racing machines that dominate it. With a strong metal C-frame and laser-etched detailing, every part of the device feels like precision engineering at its finest. Designed for performance, safety, and style, it’s not just a vape—it’s a statement.





Wenax Q 2: Small, Elegant, and Made to Shine

Wenax Q 2 is designed to turn heads. With a sleek build combining metal, IML film, and soft PU leather, it offers a high-end look and comfortable feel in the hand. Available in nine color options, it’s especially appealing to users looking for both function and fashion.It is simple, reliable, and beautifully crafted for daily use.





At the event, Geek Bar also showcased its latest products—including Geek Bar UP10000, Vision Series, and Geek Bar Spark—highlighting the brand’s commitment to innovation and quality. With a rapidly growing presence in Europe, Geek Bar continues to strengthen its market position through trusted partnerships and a focus on compliance and consumer experience.

Celebrating 10 Years of Geekvape

As Geekvape celebrates its 10th anniversary, this landmark year is marked by a series of global celebrations—and the Nürburgring event is just the beginning. As the kick-off stop of the 10th anniversary campaign, G-Tour Nürburgring set the tone for a year filled with innovation, excitement, and global connection. More thrilling experiences and events are on the horizon—stay tuned as Geekvape brings the brand spirit to even more corners of the world.





As part of the G-Tour Nürburgring experience, Geekvape also organized an exclusive visit to the Nürburgring Erlebnis-Welt Automotive Museum, offering global partners a truly immersive journey into the heart of automotive culture. The tour provided a rare opportunity to explore a rich collection of legendary vehicles up close—each one representing a milestone in racing history and engineering excellence. From the evolution of iconic race cars to the enduring legacy of automotive brands, every exhibit told a story of innovation, resilience, and performance.





What made the experience even more exceptional was the direct interaction with world-class drivers and racing teams. Partners engaged in in-depth exchanges with professional racers, gaining unique insights into the mindset, strategies, and technologies behind competitive motor-sport. It was a powerful fusion of speed and spirit—a moment where heritage met horsepower, and where the soul of racing could be truly felt.





Looking forward, G-Tour has evolved into a representative symbol of Geekvape’s industrial brand strength. Since its inception, it has consistently delivered unique and immersive experiences. In 2024, G-Tour made a powerful impression with the grand opening of the Vaping Museum in China, showcasing the integration of technology, culture, and design. In 2025, it reached a new pinnacle at the Nürburgring, uniting international partners at one of motorsport’s most prestigious venues.

Each stop of G-Tour offers a distinct journey—reshaping how the brand engages with global audiences.

As it enters the next decade, Geekvape remains committed to advancing innovation, expanding brand influence, and delivering high-performance products and experiences. Whether on the racing circuit or in everyday life, the pursuit of excellence and uncompromising performance continues to define the brand’s identity.

Here’s to the next decade—faster, smarter, and stronger than ever.