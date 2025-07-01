Amazon Prime Day Deals from $19.75: iSpring’s Bestselling Filters Up to 40% Off

Atlanta, GA, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading U.S. water filtration brand iSpring is kicking off the summer shopping season by officially joining Amazon Prime Day 2025. From July 8 to 11, iSpring will offer up to 40% off on its most popular water filtration systems—alongside the exclusive launch of its newest innovation, the RO5004F-AK under sink reverse osmosis system.

“Water’s good. iSpring makes it better.”

Backed by 20 years of experience in the water filtration industry, iSpring brings together advanced technology and U.S.-based customer service to deliver professional-grade, high-quality clean water solutions for homes, apartments, RVs, and businesses.

Top-Selling Systems on Sale – Up to 40% Off

During Prime Day, customers can enjoy exclusive discounts on some of iSpring’s most popular models:

RCC7AK: A classic under sink reverse osmosis system with an alkaline remineralization filter. NSF-certified and best-selling, this system delivers pure, great-tasting water with added health benefits.

WGB32BM: A whole house water filtration system that tackles iron, manganese, chlorine, sediment, and odors. A favorite for American households that demand comprehensive protection.

WGB21B: A compact 2-stage whole house water filtration system designed for small homes or apartments. Effectively reduces sediment, chlorine, rust, and odors to deliver cleaner water at every tap. Features a durable stainless steel frame and easy installation.

RO500AK-BN: A tankless under sink reverse osmosis system with 500 GPD fast flow and natural pH alkaline remineralization. NSF certified and designed to reduce PFAS, lead, arsenic, and more. Offers a high 2:1 pure-to-drain ratio and built-in filter life reminders. Sleek, space-saving design ideal for modern kitchens.

WCS50KG: A compact whole house water softener with 50,000 grain capacity. Features automatic backwash and media regeneration, customizable controls, and hassle-free maintenance.





Explore more: search “iSpring” on Amazon.

Introducing the New RO5004F-AK Under Sink Reverse Osmosis System: Tankless, 500 GPD, Smart Monitoring

Just in time for Prime Day, iSpring unveils its next-gen flagship product: the RO5004F-AK under sink reverse osmosis water filter system.

Designed to meet the demands of modern kitchens, the RO5004F-AK delivers up to 500 GPD high flow rate, UV protection, alkaline remineralization, and sleek tankless design—ideal for homes seeking maximum performance in minimal space.

Key features include:

Effective Filtration: This tankless reverse osmosis water filter eliminates over 99% of 1,000+ harmful contaminants, including PFAS (PFOA and PFOS), TDS, vinyl chloride, chlorine, fluoride, lead, arsenic, asbestos, calcium, sodium, and more

iSpring’s patented AIG1 faucet parts allows tool-free, above-counter faucet installation—no crawling under the sink or tightening nuts required. This exclusive design ensures a faster, cleaner, and more user-friendly setup

Mineral boost: Restores essential minerals for spring-fresh taste and balanced, healthy pH.

UV protection: Built-in UV light lasts 8,000 hours with filter lifespan alerts

Tankless design: Saves under-sink space and prevents secondary contamination

High flow rate: Up to 500 gallons/day—fills a glass in just 10 seconds

Built-in pump: Boosts performance in homes with low water pressure

Leak-stop valve: Automatically shuts off the system in the event of a leak

Smart twist-lock filter system: Easy to change with automatic reminders

Trusted U.S. Brand with 20 Years of Experience

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, iSpring Water Systems has helped hundreds of thousands of families around the world enjoy cleaner, healthier water. With a U.S.-based service team, responsive lifetime customer support, and strict quality standards, iSpring continues to set the bar for reliable water filtration.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Dates:

July 8, 12:00 AM – July 11, 11:59 PM (PDT)

Looking for more Prime Day deals?





We’ve featured just a few highlights here—search “iSpring” on Amazon to explore our full range of water filtration deals during Prime Day. From under-sink to whole-house systems, there's something for every need!





For media inquiries, images, or product information, please contact:

Support@ispringfilter.com