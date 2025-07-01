Redodo’s Best Prime Day Deals 2025 Save Up to 55% on LiFePO4 Batteries

Shenzhen, China, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redodo’s highly anticipated Prime Day Sale on lithium batteries is officially here! From June 25 to July 11, shoppers can take advantage of unbeatable prices on Redodo’s Prime Day LiFePO4 Battery Sale, including top-rated models for RVs, marine applications, golf carts, solar setups, and more. Shop on Redodo Official Store to save more and enjoy a 30-day price grarantee.





Redodo Early Prime Day Sale Flash Offers (June 25-July 7)

During the Early Prime Day Sale, you can get the lowest online prices when purchasing on the Redodo official website, and enjoy a 30-day price guarantee on every order.

Plus, get an automatic 3% off sitewide and a 8% off on battery accessories like chargers and inverters. Subscribe to the newsletter or join the Redodo membership program to unlock an extra 5% off on your first order（cannot be combined with the sitewide offer）. When you spend over $899, you’ll also receive a free gift such as battery accessories, camping lanterns, T-shirts, etc.

Even better, several of their most popular lithium batteries are marked down to the lowest Prime Day prices. Here are the best Early Prime Day battery deals you won't miss, after using the exclusive 5% off code PRIME5:

12V 100Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery: Only $197, Save $22

12V 140Ah Group 31 Bluetooth Lithium Battery: Only $265, Save $34

12V 300Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery: Only $496, Save $53





Redodo Best Prime Day Lithium Battery Deals (July 8-July 11)

If you miss the Early Prime Day, take a look at their Prime Day Big Deals. From July 8 to July 11, Redodo is dropping the lithium battery Prime Day big deals.

Exclusive Benefits on the Redodo Official Website

Shop LiFePO4 batteries at Redodo official store, get the exclusive benefits as below:

Double Points : Join Redodo membership and earn double points during the sale — redeem them for gifts or coupons.

: Join Redodo membership and earn double points during the sale — redeem them for gifts or coupons. Gift-with-Purchase : Spend $699+ and get a free gift, including Redodo T-shirt, camping mat, battery, charger, or inverter.

: Spend $699+ and get a free gift, including Redodo T-shirt, camping mat, battery, charger, or inverter. Buy More, Get More : Buy 2 pack specified batteries to get a quality camping lantern.

: Buy 2 pack specified batteries to get a quality camping lantern. 30-Day Price Guarantee: Redodo official store provides a 30-Day price guarantee, so you can shop with confidence.

Best Deep Cycle RV & Marine Battery Deals

12V 100Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery: Only $197, Save $22 (Hot Sale)

12V 140Ah Group 31 Bluetooth Battery: Only $268, Save $31 (Hot Sale)

12V 300Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery: Only $509, Save $40 (Hot Sale)

12V 410Ah Deep Cycle Lithium Battery: Only $899, Save $130 (Hot Sale)

12V 100ah Group 24 Deep Cycle Lithium Battery: Only $207, Save $22

12V 100Ah Group 24&31 Bluetooth Battery: Only $225, Save $24

12V 165Ah Group 31 Bluetooth Battery: Only $309, Save $40

12V 200Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery: Only $359, Save $50

12V 280Ah Lithium Low-temp Battery: Only $451, Save $48

24V 50Ah Trolling Motor Bluetooth Battery: Only $237, Save $42

24V 100Ah Lithium Deep Cycle Battery: Only $379, Save $40

Best Starting & Dual-Purpose Marine Battery Deals

12V 2 0Ah Lithium Marine Cranking Battery (800 CCA) : Only $189, Save $40

: Only $189, Save $40 12V 100Ah Group 27 Dual-purpose Marine Battery (900 CCA): Only $339, Save $60

12V 140Ah Group 31 Dual-purpose Marine Battery (1000 CCA): Only $424, Save $75

Best Golf Cart Lithium Battery Prime Day Deals

48V 100Ah Lithium Golf Cart Bluetooth Battery : Only $839, Save $120 (Hot Sale)

: Only $839, Save $120 48V 100Ah Lithium Golf Cart Battery Conversion Kit: Only $979, Save $80

Best Solar Battery & Accessories Deals

48V 100Ah Lithium Solar Battery: Only $839, Save $120

1000W Pure Sine Wave Inverter: Only $117, Save $12

2000W Pure Sine Wave Inverter: Only $161, Save $24

24V 20A LiFePO4 Battery Charger: Only $129, Save $30

12V/24V 40A MPPT Solar Charge Controller: Only $119, Save $30

Group 24/27/31 Portable Battery Box: Only $59, Save $30

The best Prime Day deals on lithium battery are here — but they won’t last! Don’t wait, head to the Redodo Official Store now to lock in your savings and power up your summer adventures before they’re gone.

Why Choose Redodo Lithium Batteries?

Ultra Long Endurance

Built with high-density LiFePO4 battery cells, Redodo batteries store more energy in a compact form and power your appliances longer in one charge cycle.

Ultra Durable

Redodo batteries are constructed with world-leading materials and undergo rigorous testing to ensure they can handle extreme conditions from land to marine.

Ultra Safety

Redodo lithium batteries are engineered for safe and reliable performance with 20+ built-in protection features, including overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent, overheating, short circuit, and more.

Ultra Light Design

Up to 70% lighter than traditional lead-acid batteries, Redodo lithium batteries are easy to carry and install, making them the perfect choice for RVs, boats, golf carts, and mobile power systems.

Lighting Up Passion: Redodo’s Journey of Social Impact

At Redodo, powering life goes beyond batteries — it’s about igniting passion, supporting communities, and giving back to the planet.

Since 2024, Redodo has partnered with Sonrisas Nómadas, an NGO from Spain, transforming a fire truck into a mobile stage that brings joy, art, and live performances to children in remote areas of the world.

In April 2025, Redodo joined hands with the environmental charity Greenpop to launch the “Let’s Plant Together” campaign, contributing to ecological restoration across Sub-Saharan Africa through reforestation efforts.





Redodo is also committed to inspiring outdoor adventures. By partnering with fishing events like National Bass West, Redodo provides reliable, high-performance lithium power and helps anglers keep their passion for fishing adventures.

The brand's goal is not only provide powerful energy solutions, but also to spark hope, connection, and positive change wherever power reaches.

About Redodo

Redodo is an emerging lithium battery leading brand committed to delivering safe, reliable, and affordable LiFePO4 energy solutions for outdoor enthusiasts and off-grid users. With EV-grade LiFePO4 cells, advanced BMS technology, and high-quality customer service, Redodo empowers users to explore their adventures with confidence. Their mission is to awaken the passion for life and exploration by offering powerful, user-friendly energy solutions.