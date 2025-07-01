Founders Fuel Launches Botanical Performance Formula Designed Exclusively for High-Achieving Entrepreneurs

Jupiter, Fl , July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders Fuel®, the cognitive performance company trusted by top-tier executives, has launched its groundbreaking botanical performance formula, explicitly crafted for high-achieving entrepreneurs. This innovative product is designed to eliminate afternoon brain fog and maintain mental clarity during high-stakes decisions, without the caffeine crashes.



Founders Fuel is available at FoundersFuel.co

This formula's inception is rooted in the personal journey of Charles Gaudet, CEO of Predictable Profits. Diagnosed with severe learning disabilities, Gaudet defied the odds to build four successful ventures, including a renowned business coaching empire. His story is one of resilience and innovation, driving him to seek solutions that optimize mental performance.

"When you're told your brain works differently, you have two choices - accept those limitations or find ways to work around them," Gaudet explains. "Throughout my career, I've had to develop unique systems to optimize my mental performance just to stay competitive. Those struggles became my greatest strength."

Gaudet's quest for cognitive enhancement led to a partnership with East West Health's founder, Regan Archibald. Archibald's expertise in botanical formulations and integrative wellness approaches laid the foundation for this revolutionary product.

"When Charles shared his story, I immediately recognized the potential to create something that could change lives," says Archibald. "We weren't just developing another supplement - we were crafting a solution for entrepreneurs who push cognitive boundaries daily, especially those who, like Charles, have had to develop extraordinary mental strategies to succeed."

Unlike conventional supplements, Founders Fuel's formula acknowledges the neurological diversity among entrepreneurs. It addresses the specific demands of the entrepreneurial journey, offering a tailored approach to cognitive enhancement.

"My learning disability forced me to become hyper-aware of how my brain functions under pressure," Gaudet explains. "I know exactly what happens when I hit cognitive roadblocks during complex problem-solving or when my focus starts to fragment during crucial negotiations. This formula addresses the challenges that every founder faces, regardless of their neurological starting point."

The formula has been tested with a diverse group of entrepreneurs. A technology entrepreneur and early tester remarked, "As someone who's always had to work twice as hard to process information, finding Founders Fuel has been game-changing. For the first time, I feel like my supplement routine was designed for my actual brain, not some idealized version of how minds should work."

Founders Fuel® is the cognitive performance company trusted by 7- and 8-figure executives to eliminate afternoon brain fog and maintain razor-sharp mental clarity during high-stakes decisions. Our proprietary botanical blend delivers sustained energy without caffeine crashes. Founded by successful entrepreneurs who understand that mental performance drives bottom-line results, Founders Fuel® has become the secret weapon for CEOs and visionary leaders who refuse to compromise their competitive edge. Learn more at www.foundersfuel.co.

Founders Fuel

https://www.FoundersFuel.co

Charles Gaudet

charles@foundersfuel.co





