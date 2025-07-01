Parkview Financial Appoints Scott Denham Head of Construction

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkview Financial (“Parkview”), an alternative investments firm specializing in commercial real estate credit in the U.S., today announced it has appointed Scott Denham to be Managing Director and Head of Construction, effective July 2025.

In this role, Mr. Denham will lead the oversight and management of all existing and new construction loans. Other aspects of his responsibilities will include providing strategic direction in the identification, evaluation, and underwriting of construction loans; conducting risk assessments and developing appropriate mitigation strategies; and monitoring both loan performance and construction progress. In addition to company-wide reporting and coordination, Mr. Denham also maintains close relationships with borrowers, contractors and third-party consultants to enhance collaborative problem-solving.

Mr. Denham has over 25 years of experience in multifamily, industrial, office, and retail investment and development. He has managed projects from origination through stabilization, with a successful track record of planning and executing business plans to maximize returns and minimize risk. Mr. Denham’s expertise also includes working on the borrower side at multiple investment and development companies, in which he was responsible for the proper allocation of equity and debt capital and ensuring projects remained on schedule, within budget, and compliant with all legal, regulatory, and lender requirements.

“Scott’s deep, hands-on understanding of construction and construction finance has been formed by his tenure working for both borrowers and lenders over the course of his career,” said Paul Rahimian, Founder and CEO of Parkview. “This affords him an extensive understanding of the complexities, risks and challenges encountered during all phases of ground-up and repositioning projects, providing him a unique perspective on due diligence, oversight and risk mitigation practices. We are very glad to have him on our team.”

Prior to joining Parkview in 2025, Mr. Denham served as a Senior Vice President at Mack Real Estate Group, where he led the national industrial development platform. Prior to that he was a Project Executive at Freeman Group, Inc., where he managed the development of industrial, multifamily and office projects. Mr. Denham has also held construction and development roles at Rexford Industrial Realty, EVOQ Properties / Altas Capital, and CIM Group, leading teams on a wide variety of product types in multiple markets.

“Parkview’s diversified lending portfolio and ability to finance such a wide breadth of projects, as well as the team’s experience in taking a hands-on approach to complete a development when needed, makes this a very exciting opportunity,” said Mr. Denham. “I’m thrilled to apply the lessons I’ve learned over the course of my career to help both borrowers in delivering their structures while providing proper due diligence, risk mitigation and problem solving for Parkview and its investors.”

Mr. Denham holds a B.A. from Dartmouth College where he majored in Engineering and Art, and a Master of Architecture from Columbia University. He also received an Advanced Professional Certificate of Real Estate from the NYU Graduate Real Estate Program.

About Parkview Financial

Parkview Financial is an alternative investment manager specializing in commercial real estate credit in the U.S. Over its 15-year history, Parkview has successfully executed more than $4 billion in short-term bridge and construction first-lien financing across 200 loans. The firm is active in major U.S. markets and is primarily focused on middle-market loans for the development, acquisition, renovation or refinancing of multifamily, single family residential, industrial, retail and mixed-use projects.



Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York and Las Vegas, Parkview has grown exponentially since its founding in 2009 by CEO Paul Rahimian. Driven by its team of seasoned in-house experts across originations, underwriting and construction, the firm has earned a reputation for its ability to provide swift, creative financing solutions to borrowers and certainty of execution for even the most complex projects.