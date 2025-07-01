MariMed Statement Regarding the Commencement of Adult-Use Cannabis Sales in Delaware on August 1st

NORWOOD, Mass., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following today’s announcement that Delaware will commence adult-use sales of cannabis, MariMed CEO Jon Levine released the following statement:

“We are excited to participate in the expansion of Delaware’s cannabis program to include adult-use sales. Our Delaware business unit, First State Compassion (“FSC”), was the first licensed operator in the state 10 years ago, and since then we have proudly served the state’s medical cannabis patients. The investments we’ve made in our facilities, brands, and employees have positioned us to be the leader in what promises to be a strong, high-growth cannabis market.

“We are looking forward to opening our doors to many more residents and the nearly 30 million tourists who visit the state annually. In anticipation of this expansion, we have already made improvements at both of our two FSC dispensaries in Wilmington and Lewes. They ensure we can easily manage the increased customer traffic and continue to deliver the exceptional experience and product selection that our customers love about visiting an FSC location.

“In order to meet this rise in demand, we have also begun scaling production at our cultivation and processing facilities in Wilmington and Milford. That includes Betty’s Eddies chews, the number one edible in the state, and our FSC and Nature’s Heritage flower brands, which are both top five sellers.

“We thank State Representative Osienski, State Senator Paradee, State Senator Hoffner, and Marijuana Commissioner Sanderlin for their leadership in growing Delaware’s cannabis industry in a safe and responsible manner for both consumers and operators.”

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

