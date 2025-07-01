Cold Jet Unlocks Significant New Revenue Opportunities for RNG Biomethane Sites Through Advanced Carbon Capture and Dry Ice Production

LOVELAND, Ohio, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cold Jet , the global leader in dry ice production systems, announced a groundbreaking initiative designed to transform renewable natural gas (RNG) biomethane sites worldwide into dual-purpose revenue generators. By integrating carbon capture and liquefaction technology with its highly efficient dry ice production solutions, RNG facilities can now monetize their CO2 emissions, creating substantial new income streams from high-demand industrial applications.

As RNG sites capture methane from organic waste, they also produce a significant amount of CO2, often released into the atmosphere. Cold Jet's suggested approach allows for the capture, liquefaction, and subsequent conversion of this CO2 into valuable products. While liquid CO2 itself commands a growing market, with demand projected to increase 8x by 2050 in the European Union and 2% annually by 2028 in the U.S. for uses in food & beverage, agriculture, fire suppression, eFuels, and sustainable urea, the revenue potential from dry ice production is even more compelling.





"We are witnessing a pivotal moment where environmental responsibility and economic opportunity converge for RNG sites," said Diego Loaiza, Director of Global Dry Ice Applications at Cold Jet. "Our analysis consistently shows that revenue generated from dry ice can be three to four times greater than that from liquid CO2. This isn't just about sustainability; it's about adding a powerful new profit center to their operations, tapping into diverse and robust markets."

Dry ice, the solid form of CO2, is critical for numerous industries. Its applications range from essential food processing cooling and cold chain shipping to biopharma and life sciences preservation, and serving specialized markets like dry ice blasting companies for environmental cleaning and surface preparation. Independent dry ice producers are continually seeking reliable sources of CO2, presenting a ready market for RNG sites equipped with Cold Jet's solutions.

Cold Jet's modular Dry Ice Production Hub offers a seamless, plug-and-play solution for RNG sites. Designed as a containerized unit, it ensures swift on-site installation and start-up, easily integrating as an add-on with any existing RNG or CO2 plant. This system leverages Cold Jet's globally recognized advantages: the lowest carbon footprint and energy consumption per kilogram produced, the lowest cost per pound of dry ice, fastest response time, minimal downtime, and scalable designs for future growth, all while retaining high second-hand value.

With the largest installed base of dry ice equipment providers globally, Cold Jet brings unparalleled application expertise and support. The company is uniquely positioned to assist RNG sites in identifying potential demand for CO2 and dry ice within their local areas, as well as connecting them with potential partners and customers.

