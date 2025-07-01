Spice Up National Fried Chicken Day and National Chicken Wing Day with Bonchon’s Special Promotions in July

Dallas, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, is excited to celebrate two of the tastiest days of the year: National Fried Chicken Day on Sunday, July 6, and National Chicken Wing Day on Tuesday, July 29. Known for its crispy, hand-battered, double-fried, and hand-brushed chicken, Bonchon is offering guests promotions online and in-store throughout the month of July.

As one of America’s staple comfort foods, fried chicken is a top choice, especially among the Gen-Z community. Whether it's wings or sandwiches, this beloved classic continues to thrive thanks to bold, innovative flavors. At Bonchon, this fan-favorite experience wouldn’t be complete without the brand’s signature sauces. With five crave-worthy flavors, including Soy Garlic, Spicy, Korean BBQ, Yangnyeom, and the new Classic Crunch, guests can mix and match to create their perfect wing combination.

“July is the month for chicken—a time to celebrate what Bonchon does best,” says Jessica Kashoid, head of marketing at Bonchon. “It’s rare that we offer discounts, so we’re thrilled to give our fans not just one, but two chances to enjoy our signature wings for an incredible value all in one month.”

National Fried Chicken Day Promotion — Friday, July 4 - Sunday, July 6

To kick off the celebration, Bonchon is offering a special online-only promotion from Friday, July 4, through Sunday, July 6. Customers ordering through the Bonchon app or Bonchon.com will receive $5 off any purchase of $15 or more by using promo code GET5OFF at checkout.

National Chicken Wing Day Promotion — Tuesday, July 29

Later in the month, Bonchon will celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with a mouthwatering one-day-only promotion offering customers 5 wings for just $5. This offer is valid through the Bonchon app, Bonchon.com, and for dine-in guests, with a limit of one order per guest.

“Wings have always been the heart of what we do,” says Suzie Tsai, CEO of Bonchon. “Whether bold and spicy or sweet and savory, every sauce is crafted to pack a punch. This month, we’re giving fans the wings they love for great value and the perfect excuse to gather with friends or treat themselves to some of our delicious Korean fried chicken.”

To join the celebration, visit your local Bonchon or order online at www.bonchon.com.

# # #

About Bonchon

South Korea-born Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” was established in the United States in 2006. Known for its hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world “Crunch Out Loud”. The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades, including Fast Casual Magazine’s 2025 Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Bonchon has more than 400 restaurants across eight countries. For more information, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.bonchon.com. Follow Bonchon on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tik Tok, X, and YouTube.

Attachments