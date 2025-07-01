Online On-Demand Laundry Services Strategic Business Analysis Report 2025 | Market to Reach $387.1 Billion by 2030 - Rising Trend of LaaS in Corporate and Hospitality Sectors Fuels Growth

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online On-Demand Laundry Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Online On-Demand Laundry Services was estimated at US$60.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$387.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Online On-Demand Laundry Services market.







Online on-demand laundry services have transformed how consumers manage their laundry needs by offering convenient, efficient, and flexible solutions. These services allow users to schedule laundry pickups and deliveries through mobile apps or websites, eliminating the need for traditional laundromats or in-home laundry chores.

The on-demand model is particularly appealing to urban dwellers, working professionals, and students who have limited time for household tasks. In addition to basic laundry services, many companies offer dry cleaning, ironing, and specialty fabric care. As the gig economy continues to grow, online on-demand laundry services are expanding rapidly, providing consumers with greater flexibility and convenience.



How Is the Online On-Demand Laundry Market Segmented?



The online on-demand laundry services market can be segmented by service type, including wash-and-fold services, dry cleaning, and ironing services. Wash-and-fold services represent the largest market share, driven by their popularity among busy urban consumers. Dry cleaning services, which cater to high-end fabrics and business attire, are also a significant segment.

The market can be further segmented by end-user, with individual consumers being the primary customers, although businesses such as hotels, hospitals, and restaurants are also adopting on-demand laundry services for their convenience. In terms of geography, North America and Europe are leading markets due to higher urbanization and disposable incomes, while Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth, driven by rising internet penetration and changing consumer lifestyles.



How Are Technological Advancements and Sustainability Trends Impacting the Market?



Technological advancements are at the core of the online on-demand laundry services market, with mobile apps and cloud-based platforms driving customer engagement, scheduling, and service management. GPS tracking systems allow customers to monitor their laundry in real-time, while AI-driven logistics are improving route optimization for pickups and deliveries.

Sustainability is another key trend, with many services adopting eco-friendly practices such as using biodegradable detergents, water-efficient washing machines, and offering reusable laundry bags. The shift toward green and ethical consumerism is encouraging laundry service providers to focus on reducing their environmental footprint while offering convenient, high-quality services to tech-savvy customers.



What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Online On-Demand Laundry Services Market?



The growth in the online on-demand laundry services market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for convenient, time-saving solutions in urban areas. The rise of mobile technology and the gig economy has made it easier for consumers to access laundry services on demand, leading to significant market growth.

Technological advancements in service platforms, real-time tracking, and logistics optimization are also improving the overall customer experience. Additionally, the growing awareness of sustainability and eco-friendly practices is driving demand for services that offer green laundry solutions. The expansion of the middle class in emerging markets, coupled with rising disposable incomes and busy lifestyles, is further fueling demand for on-demand laundry services.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Laundry Care Services segment, which is expected to reach US$240.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 40.3%. The Dry Clean Services segment is also set to grow at 31.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $16.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 47.9% CAGR to reach $115.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Market Scope

Service Type (Laundry Care Services, Dry Clean Services, Duvet Clean Services)

End-Use (Residential End-Use, Commercial End-Use)

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 276 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $60.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $387.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 36.1% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Online On-Demand Laundry Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Convenient and Time-Saving Services Drives Growth in On-Demand Laundry Platforms

Increased Focus on Hygiene and Sanitation Fuels Adoption of On-Demand Laundry Solutions

Technological Advancements in Laundry Equipment Propel Growth of Fast and Efficient Service Models

Growing Urbanization and Busy Lifestyles Expand Addressable Market for On-Demand Laundry Services

Rising Consumer Awareness of Eco-Friendly and Water-Efficient Laundry Solutions Spurs Market Innovation

Expansion of Subscription-Based Laundry Services Generates Recurring Revenue Opportunities

Growth of Smart Laundry Lockers and Contactless Pickup Services Propels Convenience-Driven Demand

Rising Adoption of Digital Payments and Contactless Transactions Expands Market Reach

Expansion of Shared Economy Models Strengthens Growth of Peer-to-Peer Laundry Platforms

Increased Focus on Sustainability Spurs Adoption of Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Laundry Practices

Rising Trend of Laundry as a Service (LaaS) in Corporate and Hospitality Sectors Fuels Market Growth

Technological Integration of AI and Automation in Laundry Processes Generates Efficiency Gains

