Children’s Home Society of North Carolina Launches New Reality Series to Recruit Foster Families

Greensboro, NC, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This July, Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) will debut a first of its kind online reality series following a family through the foster care licensing process. “Real Families, Real Impact” is a groundbreaking online series designed to give interested families a realistic view of the foster care licensing process and how even one family or one individual can make a difference that lasts a lifetime.

With nearly 11,000 children in foster care and only 5,600 licensed foster homes available, North Carolina continues to face a dire shortage of homes for children. This represents a 20 percent decline in licensed foster homes available in the last five years in North Carolina and across the country. This is resulting in children sleeping in DSS offices, emergency rooms, and other facilities that are not designed to provide safe, loving care for children.

“Foster parents are the quiet heroes in our communities,” said Shannon Enoch, Executive Director of Programs at CHS. “They open their hearts and homes during a child’s most vulnerable moments, offering not just shelter, but stability, love, and the place to heal. We are so grateful to this family for opening their doors to share their journey.”

Meredith and Sione (last names withheld to protect the family’s privacy) are your average North Carolina family. They are juggling two careers while raising a rambunctious 9-year-old daughter with a host of extracurricular activities and staying connected with their extended families. The couple decided they were ready to grow their family through foster care, partly influenced by Sione’s close knit family upbringing on the island of Tonga. They began the process in late December and quickly partnered with CHS to film their journey through the foster care licensing process in hopes of encouraging more families to consider making an impact for children in care.

“Meredith and Sione have been incredible partners on this journey with us,” said Becky Alley, Chief Marketing Officer for CHS. “They welcomed us with open arms sharing their joys, fears, hopes, and frustrations as they navigated the licensing process. By pulling back the curtain on one family's foster care journey, we hope to encourage more individuals and families to see how becoming a foster parent can truly make a difference in the life of a child. We are so thankful for Meredith’s and Sione’s transparency, and we are honored to share their experience.”

Real Families, Real Impact – Meredith & Sione will debut on CHS’s YouTube (youtube.com@CHSNC) and social media pages July 8. With new episodes released each Tuesday, the four-episode series will air through the month of July.

Foster families offer a safe, nurturing environment where healing can begin. They meet each child’s basic and emotional needs, support their education and well-being, and help them stay connected to their birth families whenever possible. Foster parents also guide children through stress and transitions, preparing them for reunification or adoption.

“Foster care isn’t just a service; it’s a relationship,” said Enoch. “At CHS, we walk alongside our foster families, providing training, resources, and 24/7 support. We truly stand behind our mission that every child deserves a safe, permanent, and loving family, and we help families provide just that. We are excited to share Meredith and Sione’s journey and see how it unfolds.”

Becoming a foster parent is less about your background and more about your ability to provide a safe, stable, and nurturing home. You don’t need to be married, own a home, or fit into a specific mold — what matters most is your commitment to caring for children. Foster parents must be at least 21 years old, legal U.S. residents who have lived in North Carolina for at least six months, and complete background checks, home assessments, and required training. They should also have reliable transportation, adequate space in the home, and sufficient income to support their current family.

Whether you choose to foster, donate, or simply help spread the word, you can help change a child’s life. To learn more about foster care and how you can help, visit www.chsnc.org/foster.

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children’s Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org.

