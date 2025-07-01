New Report Identifies Five Strategies to Make Shared Micromobility Accessible

Santa Monica, CA, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report released today by Veo outlines five strategies for cities and shared micromobility providers to make shared e-scooters and e-bikes safer and more accessible for people with disabilities.

Titled Shared Micromobility for All, the report is a product of focus groups conducted in partnership with the Washington-based Disability Mobility Initiative. It highlights how shared micromobility systems can create barriers for people with disabilities—from scooters blocking sidewalks to limited vehicle options and affordability challenges. The findings underscore the need for accessible design, responsible operations, and inclusive policies to ensure micromobility supports rather than hinders mobility.

“This report reflects conversations we’ve had with disability advocates about how our systems fall short and where we need to improve," said Candice Xie, co-founder and CEO of Veo. “For too long, the industry has overlooked the voices of people with disabilities, resulting in missed opportunities to build trust and expand access. It’s time we have a real conversation about what accessible micromobility looks like–then commit to action.”

“Micromobility can only be part of the solution if it’s safe to navigate the sidewalk, if the vehicles actually work for nondrivers, and if people with disabilities have a real seat at the table,” said Anna Zivarts, Program Director at the Disability Mobility Initiative. “We also need to have tough conversations about how we allocate space in our communities–we can’t keep prioritizing car storage over pedestrian safety and mobility. Our communities know what needs to change. Now, we need public and private sector partners to follow through.”

Key recommendations include:

Clear sidewalks of micromobility vehicles through on-street (off-sidewalk) parking corrals, protected bike lanes that make riders feel safer traveling in the street, parking enforcement technology, program regulations, and ongoing rider education.

through on-street (off-sidewalk) parking corrals, protected bike lanes that make riders feel safer traveling in the street, parking enforcement technology, program regulations, and ongoing rider education. Advance fallen vehicle detection technology so that operators—not people with disabilities—bear primary responsibility for keeping sidewalks clear and fleets properly parked.

so that operators—not people with disabilities—bear primary responsibility for keeping sidewalks clear and fleets properly parked. Increase vehicle access for people with disabilities by prioritizing seated, throttle-assisted, and other accessible vehicle models in shared micromobility fleets.

by prioritizing seated, throttle-assisted, and other accessible vehicle models in shared micromobility fleets. Expand micromobility access through targeted community outreach, vehicle reservation systems, and discounted ride programs for people with disabilities.

through targeted community outreach, vehicle reservation systems, and discounted ride programs for people with disabilities. Engage the disability community in workforce development by creating roles in remote dispatching, fleet monitoring, and other system-support functions that help shape more inclusive operations.

The full report is available here.

What’s Next

Veo is investing in real changes—from expanding accessible vehicle types and advocating for better micromobility infrastructure, to piloting fallen vehicle detection technology and conducting national outreach to inform inclusive vehicle design. But accessibility can’t be delivered by one operator alone. It will take collective action from cities, regulators, and the micromobility industry to build the infrastructure, policies, and standards these solutions require. Veo is committed to doing our part and to pushing the conversation forward until accessibility is treated as a cornerstone of every shared mobility system.

About Veo

Veo is on a mission to end car dependency by making clean transportation accessible to all. A leading shared micromobility provider in North America, Veo operates in more than 50 cities—from Los Angeles to New York—providing millions of bike and scooter rides annually.

Veo designs and manufactures its own fleet, offering cities the safest and most accessible electric bikes and scooters on the market. A pioneer in financial sustainability, Veo became the first micromobility company in North America to achieve unadjusted EBIT profitability in 2024, and remains the only operator to do so. Veo is committed to building lasting partnerships with cities to create a safer, more sustainable transportation future. Learn more at veoride.com.

