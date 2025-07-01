Global Gaming Almanac 2025 | Explore Top-Level Profiles and Statistics of Over 6,000 International Gaming Properties

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming Almanac 2025 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Complete Overview of Gambling Worldwide

Covers every world gaming jurisdiction with market summaries, financial data, statistics, and profiles of properties, owners, and regulators.

Provides market, financial, legal, and regulatory information about land-based and online gambling in nearly 220 regions and jurisdictions around the globe.

Global Gaming Almanac

From a synopsis of each jurisdiction's gaming activities to details on the participating properties and property owners, the Global Gaming Almanac provides a complete and well-organized overview of the gambling market in every country outside North America.

The Almanac describes each segment of the gaming industry including casino and card room gaming, race wagering, sports betting, commercial bingo, lotteries, charitable gaming, and online gaming. Annual financial statistics are provided in charts and tables along with the historical and current regulatory environment in each jurisdiction, an overview of pending legislation, and major trends. Counts and distribution of gaming properties, devices, and tables are given along with profiles of properties, owners, and regulatory agencies.

Features:

Coverage of nearly 220 international gaming jurisdictions

Gaming property counts

Device and table counts and distribution

6,000 international property profiles

Over 900 property owner profiles

300 regulatory agencies and associations

2019-2022 gaming revenue data by gaming type per country (available for some jurisdictions)

2019-2022 year-over-year gaming revenue growth (available for some jurisdictions)

Annual taxes collected from gaming activities (available for some jurisdictions)

Financial data provided in local currencies and U.S. Dollars

Online Subscription

The Global Gaming Almanac Online Subscription additionally contains:

Global gaming interactive analysis tool with location and statistical data for all gaming properties outside North America. Use the analyzer tool for custom gaming property marketplace analysis by geographic area and by type of gaming facility.

Interactive global gaming property maps displaying the locations of every gaming property outside North America.

More than 900 annual reports covering international (non North American) gaming businesses that publish their financial results.

Global regulatory agency, commission, and association directories with contact data for more than 400 regulatory agencies, commissions, and associations around the world (outside North America) with website and e-mail addresses, contact names, and titles.

Online access to the current printed Almanac and all fifteen prior editions of the Almanac in searchable electronic format

Key Topics Covered:

Preface

Overview of Gaming Worldwide

Gaming in Africa

Gaming in Asia and the Middle East

Gaming in the Caribbean

Gaming in Central and South America

Gaming in Europe

Gaming in North America

Gaming on Cruise Ships

Gaming Property Owners and Operators

Gaming Properties Ranked by Size

Gaming Machines

Table Games

Poker Tables

Bingo Seats

Gaming Positions

Hotel Rooms

Gaming Properties Grouped by Property Type

Planned

Under Construction

Casinos

Casino-Hotels

Racinos

Dog Tracks

Horse Tracks

Casino Cruises

Cruise Ships

Card Rooms

Poker Games

Bingo Halls

Appendix A: Assumptions and Methodology

