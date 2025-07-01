Global Gaming Almanac 2025 | Explore Top-Level Profiles and Statistics of Over 6,000 International Gaming Properties

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming Almanac 2025 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Almanac will help you gather international market data to support your business plan, analyze local and foreign competitors, and monitor global trends.
Complete Overview of Gambling Worldwide
- Covers every world gaming jurisdiction with market summaries, financial data, statistics, and profiles of properties, owners, and regulators.
- Provides market, financial, legal, and regulatory information about land-based and online gambling in nearly 220 regions and jurisdictions around the globe.
Global Gaming Almanac
From a synopsis of each jurisdiction's gaming activities to details on the participating properties and property owners, the Global Gaming Almanac provides a complete and well-organized overview of the gambling market in every country outside North America.
The Almanac describes each segment of the gaming industry including casino and card room gaming, race wagering, sports betting, commercial bingo, lotteries, charitable gaming, and online gaming. Annual financial statistics are provided in charts and tables along with the historical and current regulatory environment in each jurisdiction, an overview of pending legislation, and major trends. Counts and distribution of gaming properties, devices, and tables are given along with profiles of properties, owners, and regulatory agencies.
Features:
- Coverage of nearly 220 international gaming jurisdictions
- Gaming property counts
- Device and table counts and distribution
- 6,000 international property profiles
- Over 900 property owner profiles
- 300 regulatory agencies and associations
- 2019-2022 gaming revenue data by gaming type per country (available for some jurisdictions)
- 2019-2022 year-over-year gaming revenue growth (available for some jurisdictions)
- Annual taxes collected from gaming activities (available for some jurisdictions)
- Financial data provided in local currencies and U.S. Dollars
Online Subscription
The Global Gaming Almanac Online Subscription additionally contains:
- Global gaming interactive analysis tool with location and statistical data for all gaming properties outside North America. Use the analyzer tool for custom gaming property marketplace analysis by geographic area and by type of gaming facility.
- Interactive global gaming property maps displaying the locations of every gaming property outside North America.
- More than 900 annual reports covering international (non North American) gaming businesses that publish their financial results.
- Global regulatory agency, commission, and association directories with contact data for more than 400 regulatory agencies, commissions, and associations around the world (outside North America) with website and e-mail addresses, contact names, and titles.
- Online access to the current printed Almanac and all fifteen prior editions of the Almanac in searchable electronic format
Key Topics Covered:
Preface
Overview of Gaming Worldwide
Gaming in Africa
Gaming in Asia and the Middle East
Gaming in the Caribbean
Gaming in Central and South America
Gaming in Europe
Gaming in North America
Gaming on Cruise Ships
Gaming Property Owners and Operators
Gaming Properties Ranked by Size
Gaming Machines
- Table Games
- Poker Tables
- Bingo Seats
- Gaming Positions
- Hotel Rooms
Gaming Properties Grouped by Property Type
- Planned
- Under Construction
- Casinos
- Casino-Hotels
- Racinos
- Dog Tracks
- Horse Tracks
- Casino Cruises
- Cruise Ships
- Card Rooms
- Poker Games
- Bingo Halls
Appendix A: Assumptions and Methodology
