ODW, the French Creative Agency accompanying US brands grow across Europe with Entertainment-Driven campaigns

Expanding into Europe requires more than translation ; it’s about transformation. With 40+ countries, 24 languages and countless cultural nuances, the continent challenges U.S. brands in ways they often don’t expect. Paris-based creative agency ODW turns these challenges into bold, entertainment-first campaigns that help global brands connect authentically and effectively with European audiences.

Founded in 2012, ODW is one of France’s leading independent agencies, known for transforming traditional advertising into branded entertainment - content that engages, entertains, and attracts attention. With a team of 30+ creatives and strategists, ODW works with international brands across food & beverage, mobility, lifestyle and tech, delivering campaigns that balance creative boldness with measurable results.

“U.S. brands often treat Europe as a single market. That’s a big mistake! They underestimate the complexity and cultural diversity of Europe.” says Alexandre Vernier, founder of ODW. “We help them move beyond translation and start thinking in relevance through ideas that entertain, travel and stick.”





Creative That Cuts Through

ODW’s entertainment-led model is designed for today’s fragmented media ecosystem, where virality, shareability and cultural alignment matter more than media spend. Rather than adapting campaigns through translation, ODW builds local relevance from the ground up, without compromising brand consistency.

Recent examples include:

Hi‑Chew: A Japanese brand expanding into France, supported by ODW through influencer activations and playful digital storytelling that captured the attention of Gen Z.

TCL: A global electronics leader that entrusted ODW with its multi-market social media strategy, deployed across France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and the Nordics.

Horwin: Chinese electric scooter brand that launched in Paris with ODW via a lifestyle-led campaign combining influencer rides, user-generated content and mobility-focused storytelling.





These campaigns show how ODW leverages cultural insights, pop formats, and social-first narratives to help global brands stand out and scale up in Europe.

An Ally for U.S. Brands in Europe

ODW supports U.S. companies looking to:

Adapt their messaging to different European audiences.

to different European audiences. Activate cross-market campaigns with local depth.

with local depth. Drive earned media through bold, entertainment-led ideas.

“We’re not just another creative shop,” adds Alexandre Vernier. “We’re a strategic and creative partner for brands who want to grow in Europe by creating content people want to talk about. We believe brands like Nike, Netflix or Red Bull succeed because they don’t market: they entertain.”

Award-winning performance

In 2025, ODW was recognized multiple times for its creative excellence and campaign performance:

Influencia awarded the agency for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign of the year,

awarded the agency for Best of the year, Stratégies Magazine granted ODW a Bronze Award in the Social Media Video category.

These industry honors underscore ODW’s ability to craft bold, culturally relevant campaigns that drive both engagement and results.

About ODW

ODW is an independent creative agency based in Paris, specializing in entertainment-first brand campaigns across digital , social media, content, event and influence. Since 2012, the agency has helped local and global brands create culturally relevant campaigns that drive engagement and growth.

Headquarters: Paris, France

Website: www.odw.fr

Press contact: Alexandre Vernier - av@odw.fr - +33 1 84 17 38 28

