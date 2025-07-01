Discover the Incredible True Story Of How One Of South Carolina’s Most Prominent Names in Athletics Found His True Self and Transformed His Life

Charleston, SC, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the night of his biggest honor, Marcus Lattimore’s true self was revealed.

Thanks to Marcus’s insatiable drive for his passions, he became a highly-revered up-and-coming athlete in South Carolina at a young age. Even before starting college, Marcus had illustrious awards under his belt, like the ESPN RISE National High School Junior Football Player of the Year, South Carolina's Mr. Football, and a player in the 2010 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. In college, his reputation and playing spoke for themselves, and he signed with the San Francisco 49ers over playing his senior year.

But athletics and fame weren’t all they seemed—and soon built a cage around Marcus’s future.

Marcus excitedly announces the release of Scream my Name, a confiding personal account in which readers get a never-before-seen look at the transformation that occurred within Marcus that took him from a glittering athlete to a fully realized person who found meaning and fulfillment in his life outside of fame.

This can’t-miss read is for football fans, poetry fanatics, and anyone who wants to understand the power of admitting you’re lost so you can begin to find your way.

“Scream my Name: A Performance Piece” is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

Instagram : Marcuslattimore_

X : Marcus Lattimore

About the Author

Marcus Lattimore is an accomplished athlete, spoken word artist, and creative writing teacher currently residing in Portland, Oregon. He was crowned the 2024 Grand Slam Poetry Champion and represented Oregon in the National Competition. He enjoys exploring the Wilderness of the Great Northwest with his wife Miranda when he is not performing or teaching.

Attachment