Jean Barbagelata Joins Tech CU’s Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) announced the appointment of Jean Barbagelata to its Board of Directors, serving on both the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee. With more than 30 years of experience in senior leadership roles, Jean brings deep expertise in scaling technology companies, guiding organizational governance, and fostering inclusive, high-performance cultures.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jean to our Board of Directors,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU. “Her experience building and leading high-performing teams at both Fortune 500 companies and innovative startups adds an important perspective to our board.”

Jean most recently served as Chief People Officer at Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR), where she was part of the executive team that grew revenue by 400% and led the company through its initial public offering in 2021. Prior to that, she held the same position at The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) and senior leadership roles at Salesforce and Gap Inc.

Throughout her career, Jean has helped guide companies through major inflection points by aligning talent strategy with business goals, championing equity and inclusion, and building enduring leadership teams. She is also passionate about the responsible use of technology to expand financial access and create long-term value.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and retailing from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About Tech CU

Tech CU is a $4.7 billion Bay Area credit union. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Tech CU has invested its resources to deliver superior rates, lower fees, and outstanding service and member benefits for more than 60 years while also supporting quality of life in local communities. It serves more than 200,000 members throughout the United States and provides financial products for all stages of its members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending, and business banking. To learn more, please visit www.techcu.com .