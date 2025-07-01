Cannabis Beverages Business Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Cannabis is Poised to Take a Bite Out of the Massive Alcoholic Beverages Market

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Beverages - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cannabis Beverages Market to Reach US$3.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cannabis Beverages estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2024, is expected to reach US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2024-2030. Non-Alcoholic Beverage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 16.8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Alcoholic Beverage segment is estimated at 15.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

What Factors Are Driving Growth in the Cannabis Beverage Industry?



The growth in the cannabis beverage market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increasing legalization, and changing consumer preferences. Innovations such as nanoemulsion and advanced extraction methods are enhancing product quality and consistency, attracting more consumers. The expanding legalization of cannabis in various regions is opening new markets and reducing the stigma associated with cannabis consumption.

Additionally, there is a growing consumer shift towards health and wellness products, with many seeking natural and functional beverages as alternatives to alcohol and sugary drinks. The rise of social acceptance and the desire for discreet consumption methods are also significant drivers. Furthermore, strategic partnerships and investments in research and development are fostering product innovation and market expansion, ensuring sustained growth in the cannabis beverage industry.

What New Trends Are Emerging in the Cannabis Beverage Market?



The cannabis beverage market is evolving with several emerging trends. One significant trend is the diversification of product offerings to cater to different consumer preferences and needs. Companies are introducing a wide range of flavors, formulations, and functional ingredients, such as vitamins and adaptogens, to enhance the appeal of cannabis beverages.

Collaborations between cannabis companies and established beverage brands are resulting in innovative products and wider market reach. Sustainability is also becoming a focal point, with companies adopting eco-friendly packaging and sourcing practices. Moreover, the rise of low-dose and microdosed beverages is addressing the demand for controlled and moderate consumption, making cannabis beverages more accessible to new users and those seeking subtle effects.



Why Are Cannabis Beverages Capturing Consumer Interest?



Cannabis beverages, which are drinks infused with cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), or a combination of both, are rapidly gaining popularity as a novel way to consume cannabis. These beverages come in various forms, including sparkling water, tea, coffee, energy drinks, and even alcoholic beverages, offering an alternative for those who prefer not to smoke or vape.

The appeal lies in their ability to deliver the therapeutic effects of cannabis, such as relaxation and pain relief, in a convenient and socially acceptable format. As the legalization of cannabis spreads globally, these beverages are becoming a favored choice among recreational and medicinal users seeking a more discreet and controlled consumption method.



What Cutting-Edge Technologies Are Used in Cannabis Beverage Production?



Producing cannabis beverages involves sophisticated technologies to ensure consistent dosing and stability of the active ingredients. One major challenge is making cannabinoids, which are naturally hydrophobic, water-soluble. This is typically achieved through emulsification techniques, where cannabinoids are broken down into nanoparticles and uniformly dispersed in the liquid. Nanoemulsion technology enhances the bioavailability of cannabinoids, allowing for quicker onset of effects compared to traditional edibles.

Additionally, advanced extraction methods, such as CO2 extraction, are employed to obtain high-purity cannabis extracts free from contaminants. Rigorous quality control measures, including testing for potency and safety, are integral to the production process to meet regulatory standards and ensure consumer trust.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Non-Alcoholic Beverage segment, which is expected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.8%. The Alcoholic Beverage segment is also set to grow at 15.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Alkaline88, LLC, Aurora Cannabis Inc., BellRock Brands Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Cronos Group Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Market Scope

Segments:

Type (Non-Alcoholic Beverage, Alcoholic Beverage)

Component (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Cannabidiol (CBD))

Geographic Regions/Countries:

World

USA

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Cannabis, a Multifaceted Plant with Doubled Edged Potential

Commercial Cannabis Products to Witness Spectacular Growth in the Coming Decade: Market Penetration (In %) of Cannabis Worldwide by Segment for the Years 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Competition

Cannabis Beverages - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

What is Cannabis Beverage & Why and How are they Rising in Popularity

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Legalization and Regulatory Changes Provide the Launchpad for Growth in the Market

Growing Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Growth in the Market. Here's How

Cannabis Beverages are Attractively Posed to Create a Strong Niche in the Global Trillion Dollar Health & Wellness Industry: Global Health & Wellness Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Health Risks Associated With Alcohol Consumption Creates a Path Forward for Cannabis Based Alcohol

Cannabis is Posed to Take a Bite Out of the Massive Alcoholic Beverages Market: Global Market for Alcoholic Beverages (In US$ Billion) for Years 2024, 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2032

Cannabis Energy Drinks Hit the Market With a Bang. Here's What's all the Noise is About!

Packing a Punch Cannabis Energy Drinks Cuts its Way through the Energy Drinks Space: Global Market for Energy Drinks (In US$ Billion) for Years 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030

Euphoric Beverages Become More than Just a Buzz!

Cannabis Enters the Bar & Restaurant Market, Creating a New Niche Called "Cannabis Lounges"

Beverages With Water-Soluble Cannabinoids Provide Enhanced Bioavailability Benefits

Microdosing Benefits of Cannabis-Laced Drinks Drive Their Popularity

Rise of Adaptogenic Social Tonics Bodes Well for Increased Consumption of Cannabis Beverages

Accurate Product Labeling Indicating Cannabis Dosing & Content Remain Vital for Product Safety & Sustained Long-Term Growth of the Market

Rising Prevalence of Insomnia Drives Demand for Cannabis Beverages as a Safer Alternative to Insomnia Drugs

A Growing Market for Insomnia Drugs Creates a Parallel Shadow Market for Alternate Safe Natural Solutions : Global Market for Insomnia Drugs (In US$ Billion) for Years 2024, 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2032

Manufacturers Rush to Gain Clean Label Cannabis Accreditation. Here's Why

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 63 companies featured in this Cannabis Beverages market report include:

Alkaline88, LLC

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

BellRock Brands Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Cronos Group Inc.

Keef Brands

Koios Beverage Corporation

Organigram Holdings Inc.

Tilray Brands, Inc.

VCC Brands

