Juniper Networks’ Marvis® AI Assistant Wins 2025 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Juniper Networks , a leader in secure, AI-native networking, has been selected as winner of the “Virtual Agent Solution of the Year” award in the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. The 2025 AI Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Marvis AI Assistant, part of Juniper’s Mist™ AI-native networking platform.

Marvis AI Assistant is a Virtual Network Assistant (VNA) that continuously learns from network devices and applications, ingesting data to provide IT teams with seamless end-to-end networking assurance, automated troubleshooting, deeper insights, and autonomous self-driving capabilities. The Marvis AI Assistant streamlines Day 2 operations and optimizes the client-to-cloud user experiences across wireless access, wired access, SD-WAN, and WAN routing domains. Marvis AI Assistant offers a GenAI conversational interface for troubleshooting and Marvis Actions for assisted and full self-driving Day 2 operations.



Marvis is simple to use and helps network managers detect, diagnose and resolve network issues proactively, refining decision-making to ensure peak performance without manual intervention. Beyond automation, its AI-native capabilities provide predictive analytics and seamless integration across wireless, wired, WAN and data center infrastructures.

“Marvis AI Assistant is the result of our commitment to years of research, innovation and vision. The result is changing the way networks are designed, deployed and operated. Juniper is honored to receive ‘Virtual Agent Solution of the Year’ from AI Breakthrough for Marvis,” said Sudheer Matta, SVP, Product Management, Campus & Branch, of Juniper Networks. “Marvis AI Assistant is a foundational pillar in our quest to delivering a self-driving network. Our customers report lower operational expenditure, a substantive reduction in network trouble tickets, as well as reduced IT onsite visits and network incident resolution times.”

The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Agentic AI, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, underscoring the explosive growth and global importance of AI as a defining technology of the 21st century.

“For the first time, a single AI network assistant provides end-to-end visibility and assurance across all enterprise domains, revolutionizing how IT teams interact with networks,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “With the Marvis AI Assistant from Juniper Networks, organizations receive a comprehensive understanding of their specific network environment, empowering them to address a wide range of network challenges with increased speed, accuracy and efficacy. We are thrilled to recognize the entire Juniper Networks team for its well-deserved 2025 AI Breakthrough Award win.”

New add-ons include the industry-first Marvis Minis, digital experience twins that simulate user connections to validate network configurations across the client to cloud. The tool detects network issues before end-user experiences are impacted and prevents downtime as well as performance degradation. In addition, the recent Marvis AI Assistant for Data Center integrates with Juniper Apstra™ Intent-Based Networking to enable proactive data center actions and simplified knowledge base queries that detect and mitigate issues proactively.

