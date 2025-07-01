Red Dot Appoints Richelle Frank as General Manager of Puyallup Facility

SEATTLE, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Dot Corporation, an international leader in heavy-duty mobile HVAC and thermal management solutions, recently welcomed Richelle Frank as General Manager of its Puyallup, Washington facility.

Frank will oversee Red Dot’s Puyallup facility where she’ll have a focus on driving operational excellence and strengthening systems that support quality, efficiency, and long-term scalability. She’ll also collaborate with company’s manufacturing plant in Memphis, Tenn., to enhance synergies across the two U.S.-based operations.

“We’re thrilled to have Richelle join our team,” said John Beering, CEO of Red Dot. “She brings a track record of building strong, forward-thinking teams and improving operations in complex, innovative segments. Her experience and collaboration-first mindset will be a huge asset as we continue to elevate our operations and expand into new industries across the OEM and aftermarket space.”

A Michigan native, Frank earned her degree in manufacturing engineering from Michigan Technological University before beginning her now two-decade career, spanning the automotive and construction industries. She’s held senior roles at organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, including Ford Motor Company, where she helped launch a new facility with global supply partnerships.

“Red Dot stood out to me as a place where people and the ‘why’ come first,” said Frank. “I’ve had opportunities to work in a lot of different environments, but the energy here is special. There’s loyalty, talent, and a real drive to do things better. I’m excited to listen, learn, and partner with the team to unlock the full potential of what we can do in Puyallup.”

About Red Dot

With a Red Dot mobile HVAC solution on board, on- and off-road vehicles are REDy for anything – especially the most rugged environments. We keep vehicles running smoothly and operators comfortable with high-performance climate systems for heavy-duty vehicles, UTV’s, electric cars and trucks, and mobile charging infrastructure. Six decades of quality and engineering have made Red Dot a fixture in construction, agricultural and military vehicles – and today, we bring field-tested expertise and innovation to emerging markets. As an employee-owned company with global reach, we support customers with install-ready A/C and heaters, battery thermal management, custom-designed solutions and everything in between. Founded in 1965 and proudly 100% employee-owned, Red Dot continues to set the standard in mobile climate innovation. Learn more at www.reddotcorp.com.

