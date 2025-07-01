Cannabis Lighting Market Report 2025-2030 | Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts - Pfizer Ventures into Cannabis with $6.7 Billion Deal, Boosting Industry Growth

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Lighting - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025 - 2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cannabis Lighting Market is poised for significant growth, with an expected CAGR of 7.6% during 2025-2030

The industry is rapidly evolving amidst increasing legalization and cultivation activities. Key market players are leveraging partnerships with commercial enterprises and research institutions to maximize crop production efficiencies using advanced lighting techniques.

Key Highlights

The growing interest in the medical usage of cannabis, both from patients and scientists, has bolstered the cannabis market and, consequently, the cannabis lighting industry.

Pfizer's entry into the medical cannabis sector, demonstrated by its USD 6.7 billion agreement with Arena Pharmaceuticals, highlights the expanding landscape of cannabinoid-based treatments.

The commercialization of cannabis-based products, including edibles and topicals, is anticipated to significantly boost cannabis cultivation, thereby driving the demand for efficient cannabis lighting solutions.

In Europe, positive legislative developments have facilitated cannabis usage, as seen in France's pilot medical program and Switzerland's updated regulations, reflecting a broader trend that enhances the market.

Although LEDs offer greater efficiency and lower operational costs for cannabis cultivation, the high costs associated with indoor setups may challenge market growth.

Cannabis Lighting Market Trends: LED Light's Significant Share

The uptake of LED lighting in indoor cannabis cultivation is increasing due to its significant energy use reduction, aligning with the World Health Organization's findings on maximizing crop turnover.

Resource Innovation Institute reports that LED lights could save up to 40% on electricity compared to traditional lighting, offering significant cost benefits to cannabis growers.

LEDs' low maintenance requirements and reduced heat output result in lowered HVAC demands, presenting further economic advantages.

With rural areas phasing out traditional bulbs, LEDs' market presence as reported by the International Energy Agency is growing, predicting a 76% penetration by 2025.

Innovations like Godox's TL30 RGB LED Tube Light and other LED products launched in June 2021 signify ongoing market evolution influenced by demand for energy-efficient lighting.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America, driven by increasing legalization and recognition from institutions like the FDA, is expected to continue dominating the cannabis lighting market.

Canada's thriving medicinal marijuana market, with 292,399 registered users reported in March 2021, provides a strong foundation for market growth in the region.

Significant investments, such as Constellation's USD 4 billion in Canopy Growth, underscore substantial financial commitments to the sector.

The introduction of cannabis-infused beverages in Canada further diversifies market opportunities, stimulating demand for cultivation-focused lighting solutions.

With vertical farms and greenhouses gaining traction, particularly in response to legalization, the demand for LED-based lighting solutions continues to rise, addressing challenges associated with traditional lighting's heat output.

