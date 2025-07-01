North America and Global Gaming Business Directory 2025 | Access Contact Info for 20,000 North American Gaming Executives and Profiles of 9,600 Gaming Properties Worldwide

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Business Directory 2025 Edition" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Gaming Business Directory provides information on 9,600 casinos, card rooms, bingo halls, sportsbooks, racinos, horse tracks, dog tracks, offtrack betting facilities and casino cruises and cruise ships located around the world. It also includes lists of planned and under construction properties, plus top casinos ranked by number of gaming positions, slots, table games, bingo seats and hotel rooms.
The directory provides corporate and Native American owner and operator information for individual properties in North America as well as extensive listings of top executive names and titles by department for the properties in this region. More than 40 different departments are covered. Between individual gaming properties and their owners, the directory includes approximately 20,000 executive contacts.
The No. 1 Book on the Gaming Industry and Your Source for Gaming Property Listings and Contacts
- Contact information for 20,000 North American gaming executives
- 1,000 property owner profiles
- 9,600 gaming property profiles worldwide including expanded profiles and executive contact information for 3,600 properties in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.
Expanded Gaming Property Profiles Include:
- Property name, location and mailing address
- Toll-free, main and fax phone numbers
- Property website and property-level e-mail addresses
- Number of slot machines, table games, poker tables, bingo seats, sports books, and race books
- Convention square footage, number of hotel rooms restaurants, entertainment venues, employees, parking spaces, and more.
- Types of games offered
- Names and cuisines of bars and restaurants
- Entertainment venues, attractions
- Hours of operation
- Property status - open, under construction, planned, or temporarily closed
Gaming Property Executive Contact Features:
- Upper management
- Casino operations
- Finance, marketing, publicity
- Slots, table games, keno, poker, bingo, race book, sports book, racing operations, mutuels, simulcasting
- Cage, security, surveillance
- Hotel, food, beverage, facilities, facilities design, retail operations
- Human resources, purchasing, information systems
- Legal counsel, compliance, internal audit, risk management
- Conventions/banquets, events, entertainment, and wardrobe.
Key Topics Covered:
Contents
Preface
United States Gaming Properties
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Texas
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
Canadian Gaming Properties
- Alberta
- British Columbia
- Manitoba
- New Brunswick
- Newfoundland and Labrador
- Nova Scotia
- Ontario
- Prince Edward Island
- Quebec
- Saskatchewan
- Yukon Territory
Caribbean Gaming Properties
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Aruba
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Bermuda
- Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
- Curacao
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Guadeloupe
- Jamaica
- Martinique
- Puerto Rico
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Sint Maarten
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- United States Virgin Islands
United States Casino Cruises and Cruise Ships
International Casino Cruises and Cruise Ships
International Gaming Properties
- Aland Islands
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Angola
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Benin
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guyana
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- India
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Israel
- Italy
- Ivory Coast
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kosovo
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macau
- Macedonia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Mali
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Nigeria
- North Korea
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Norway
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Reunion
- Romania
- Russia
- Rwanda
- Samoa
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Suriname
- Swaziland
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- Uganda
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- Uruguay
- Vanuatu
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Gaming Property Owners and Management Companies
Under Construction and Planned Gaming Properties
- Under Construction Planned
- Gaming Properties Ranked by Size
- Gaming Machines
- Table Games
- Poker Tables
- Bingo Seats
- Gaming Positions
- Hotel Rooms
