North America and Global Gaming Business Directory 2025 | Access Contact Info for 20,000 North American Gaming Executives and Profiles of 9,600 Gaming Properties Worldwide

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Business Directory 2025 Edition" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gaming Business Directory provides information on 9,600 casinos, card rooms, bingo halls, sportsbooks, racinos, horse tracks, dog tracks, offtrack betting facilities and casino cruises and cruise ships located around the world. It also includes lists of planned and under construction properties, plus top casinos ranked by number of gaming positions, slots, table games, bingo seats and hotel rooms.

The directory provides corporate and Native American owner and operator information for individual properties in North America as well as extensive listings of top executive names and titles by department for the properties in this region. More than 40 different departments are covered. Between individual gaming properties and their owners, the directory includes approximately 20,000 executive contacts.

The No. 1 Book on the Gaming Industry and Your Source for Gaming Property Listings and Contacts

Contact information for 20,000 North American gaming executives

1,000 property owner profiles

9,600 gaming property profiles worldwide including expanded profiles and executive contact information for 3,600 properties in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

Expanded Gaming Property Profiles Include:

Property name, location and mailing address

Toll-free, main and fax phone numbers

Property website and property-level e-mail addresses

Number of slot machines, table games, poker tables, bingo seats, sports books, and race books

Convention square footage, number of hotel rooms restaurants, entertainment venues, employees, parking spaces, and more.

Types of games offered

Names and cuisines of bars and restaurants

Entertainment venues, attractions

Hours of operation

Property status - open, under construction, planned, or temporarily closed

Gaming Property Executive Contact Features:

Upper management

Casino operations

Finance, marketing, publicity

Slots, table games, keno, poker, bingo, race book, sports book, racing operations, mutuels, simulcasting

Cage, security, surveillance

Hotel, food, beverage, facilities, facilities design, retail operations

Human resources, purchasing, information systems

Legal counsel, compliance, internal audit, risk management

Conventions/banquets, events, entertainment, and wardrobe.

