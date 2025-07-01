Neptune Maritime Leasing Completes Refinancing of Golden Energy Offshore Services ASA Fleet





The GEOS vessel ENERGY SWAN

ST HELIER, Jersey, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“Neptune Leasing” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce that it has entered into a new USD 95,000,000 sale and leaseback facility for the seven-vessel fleet of Golden Energy Offshore Services ASA (“GEOS”) (OSLO: GEOS) in June 2025. Neptune Leasing is pleased to announce that yesterday GEOS drew six of the seven tranches available under the facility for each of the vessels Energy Duchess, Energy Empress, Energy Pace, Energy Passion, Energy Partner and Energy Paradise. Financing of the 7th vessel is expected to be completed in July 2025.

Harris Antoniou, Founder and CEO of Neptune Leasing stated: “We are very pleased that this facility is a major step forward in strengthening Golden Energy Offshore Services’ position within the offshore industry and will allow GEOS to actively pursue its stated objective of growth and shareholder value creation. This year 2025 is yet another year of growth for Neptune Leasing. As communicated in the past, we continue to expand our fleet, as well as to grow our sector coverage to include offshore vessels and our geographic coverage to include Norway, the Middle East and Asia.”

About Golden Energy Offshore Services ASA

www.geoff.no/investors-geos

GEOS ASA is an offshore service company based in Ålesund, Norway. The Company operates supply and service vessels to the offshore industry. The Company fleet is used within the Oil & Gas and Renewable Offshore industry. The Company is listed on Euronext Growth in Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker “GEOS”.

About Neptune Maritime Leasing

www.neptuneleasing.com

Neptune Maritime Leasing was established in 2021. It is a growth-oriented maritime leasing platform with the mission to providing shipowners with access to a flexible financing tool and investors with secure access to an under-invested asset class with attractive real yield. Our strategy is to buy high quality assets and build a portfolio of long-term contracts through sale and leaseback transactions in diverse maritime sectors. We are committed to delivering attractive, long-term, risk-adjusted, and responsible returns to our investors, by advancing global trade and economic growth through supporting the maritime industry, and by making a positive contribution to the environment and to society as a whole.

