United Country Auction Services, Listernaut Partner on Revolutionary AI Tech

Kansas City, Missouri, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Auction Services (UCAS) – the nation's largest organization of auctioneers and real estate professionals – has inked a strategic partnership with Artificial Intelligence (AI) cataloging software company Listernaut. The deal will help UCAS’ auctioneers streamline the auction process through new and intriguing uses of AI.

Listernaut touts its software as “the world’s fastest and easiest to use” for AI cataloging of online auctions, e-commerce platforms, collectors, financial professionals and beyond. Users can provide product images in bulk and Listernaut can organize everything and write descriptions with extensive detail, customized to any desired tone. The software also allows users to create product listings instantly by scanning a UPC or providing a photo, which AI will use to write content.

UCAS, which operates within 100-year-old national franchise United Country Real Estate, initially plans to use the AI software to write headlines and body copy descriptions for the auction lots managed by its network of auctioneers.

“This can significantly reduce the amount of time it takes an auctioneer to inventory and catalog the contents of a home, business or any personal property asset,” said UCAS President Shawn Terrel. “It’s going to transform the way our auctioneers catalog and market assets, and with results that are incredibly efficient and accurate.”

Listernaut offers clients the ability to sell or post on multiple platforms at once, and in a relatively short time has already seen successful integrations with major e-commerce and auction businesses. The company lists Amazon, eBay, Wal-Mart, Auctionflex, HiBid, Invaluable and many others among its clients.

The new UCAS partnership with Listernaut represents a powerful combination of two successful companies — one an auction business that generates $9.3 billion in annual gross transactions, and the other a provider of cutting-edge AI tech that’s changing the game.

"United Country Auction Services represents the gold standard in auction and real estate services," said Listernaut Chief Executive Officer Bert Leffel. “UCAS’ commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize how professionals catalog and manage assets. Together, we're creating a solution that will set new industry benchmarks for efficiency and client service."

Terrel said UCAS will rely on Listernaut’s offerings for sales of luxury properties, commercial real estate, large-scale asset liquidations and more. And one can forget about any concerns of AI eliminating the human connections that have long been critical to UCAS’ success. Terrel expects the same personalized, one-client-at-a-time approach that has been part of United Country’s identity since the beginning.

“This is a major leap forward in auction technology and effectiveness,” Terrel said. “It’s going to allow us to offer our clients faster turnaround times, more detailed asset descriptions and ultimately better results at auction. What used to take our auctioneers hours or even days can now be accomplished in minutes.”

UCAS plans to highlight its new partnership with Listernaut at the upcoming National Auction Association Convention in mid-July, followed by its own 16th Annual Auction Expo in September.

About United Country Auction Services

United Country Auction Services (at auctions.unitedcountry.com) is the largest and only organization of auctioneers and real estate professionals in the nation with more than 4,000 professionals and approximately 500 offices across the United States. With a heritage dating back to 1925, United Country Auction Services is an industry leader in auction marketing for land, commercial and residential properties, luxury properties and personal property. The organization’s leaders include past and current executives, directors and members of the National Auctioneer Association and State Associations, as well as multiple International and State Auctioneer Champions and Auctioneers Hall of Fame Members.

About Listernaut

Listernaut (at listernaut.com) is the world's fastest and easiest-to-use AI cataloging software for online auctions, e-commerce platforms, collectors, financial professionals, insurance policy management and inventory management audits. The platform enables users to send bulk images for automated catalog creation with customizable detail levels and tone, while also providing instant product listing capabilities through UPC scanning and photo capture. Listernaut's technology includes an editable quality control database and multi-platform posting capabilities.