Massachusetts Criminal Law Sourcebook & Citator 2025 | New Reference Book Simplifies Case Preparation for Legal Professionals

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massachusetts Criminal Law Sourcebook & Citator" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A wide body of frequently-needed information organized into one resource. Both prosecutors and defense attorneys will find this popular publication saves valuable time when preparing for a trial or when looking for a quick reference. Enjoy easy access to key elements of particular crimes; what the Commonwealth needs to prove to support its case; distinctions between related crimes; the lesser included offense in a given crime; available defenses; procedural requirements; key evidentiary issues; penalties for particular crimes; and sentencing options.
Key Topics Covered:
- Part 01 - Selected Statutes
- Part 02 - Crimes, Punishments, and Proceedings in Criminal Cases
- Part 03 - Massachusetts Rules of Criminal Procedure
- Part 04 - Rules of the Superior Court
- Part 05 - District/Municipal Court Rules of Criminal Procedure
- Part 06 - Massachusetts Rules of Appellate Procedure and Selected Appeals Court Rules
- Part 07 - District/Municipal Courts Rules for Probation Violation Proceedings
- Part 08 - Probation and Probation Revocation Hearings
- Part 09 - Elements and Penalties of Selected Crimes
- Part 10 - Schedule of Assessments for Civil Motor Vehicle Infractions
- Part 11 - Alphabetical References to Evidence
Author
Editor(s)
Helle Sachse, Esq.,
Office of the Attorney General, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston
Author(s)
Nina L. Pomponio, Esq.,
Washington
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/951tkg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.