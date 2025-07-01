Massachusetts Criminal Law Sourcebook & Citator 2025 | New Reference Book Simplifies Case Preparation for Legal Professionals

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massachusetts Criminal Law Sourcebook & Citator" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A wide body of frequently-needed information organized into one resource. Both prosecutors and defense attorneys will find this popular publication saves valuable time when preparing for a trial or when looking for a quick reference. Enjoy easy access to key elements of particular crimes; what the Commonwealth needs to prove to support its case; distinctions between related crimes; the lesser included offense in a given crime; available defenses; procedural requirements; key evidentiary issues; penalties for particular crimes; and sentencing options.



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01 - Selected Statutes

Part 02 - Crimes, Punishments, and Proceedings in Criminal Cases

Part 03 - Massachusetts Rules of Criminal Procedure

Part 04 - Rules of the Superior Court

Part 05 - District/Municipal Court Rules of Criminal Procedure

Part 06 - Massachusetts Rules of Appellate Procedure and Selected Appeals Court Rules

Part 07 - District/Municipal Courts Rules for Probation Violation Proceedings

Part 08 - Probation and Probation Revocation Hearings

Part 09 - Elements and Penalties of Selected Crimes

Part 10 - Schedule of Assessments for Civil Motor Vehicle Infractions

Part 11 - Alphabetical References to Evidence

Author



Editor(s)



Helle Sachse, Esq.,

Office of the Attorney General, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



Author(s)



Nina L. Pomponio, Esq.,

Washington



