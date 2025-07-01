|The Board of Directors' resolution on the issuance of convertible loans

July 1, 2025
Announcement no. 8
The Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group has decided to issue convertible loans in accordance with the authorisation in the Company's Articles of Association under item 4.3.A. The convertible loans allow Pharma Equity Group to borrow up to DKK 5,842,500. In connection with this issuance, existing convertible loans of DKK 4,817,500 and a utilized credit facility of DKK 1,025,000 will be repaid.
The main terms and conditions for the convertible loans of DKK 5,842,500 are:
Upon conversion of the loans into new shares, the new shares will be issued without pre-emptive rights for the company's existing shareholders and with the same rights as the company's existing shares. The new shares will therefore be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The conversion will take place at a price corresponding to an amount of DKK 0.20 being converted into one new share in the Company with a nominal value of DKK 0.10. The maximum increase of the share capital as a result of the conversion of the convertible loans is nominally DKK 6,944,897.
The remaining terms of the convertible loans will be set out in the terms and conditions of the bonds, and the Board of Directors' decision on the issuance of the convertible loan will be incorporated into the Company's Articles of Association. The company's updated articles of association will be posted on the website.
The main terms and conditions for the convertible loans of DKK 4,814,500 being repaid are:
The loans also replace a previously utilized credit facility of DKK 1,025,000.
For further information, please contact:
|Christian Tange, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2948 8417
Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group
A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222
About Pharma Equity Group A/S
Pharma Equity Group is a listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen's main list. The company's main focus is on promoting the various drug candidates in its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on Health Care, Pharma Equity Group's primary goal is to add significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' various drug candidates.
The Company is committed to providing comprehensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these drug candidates. As a strategic partner, the Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals and prioritizes the promotion of innovative medical solutions and cutting-edge treatments. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while remaining – in the longer term – open to new strategic investments for continued growth.
