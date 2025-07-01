EHang Partners with Reignwood Aviation to Create a New Model of General Aviation and eVTOL Collaboration in the Low-altitude Economy

GUANGZHOU, China, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Reignwood Aviation Group. Leveraging their respective strengths, the two parties will collaborate under China’s national strategy for developing the low-altitude economy, guided by the principles of technology empowerment, scenario-driven innovation, and global expansion. Together, they aim to set a global standard for integrating traditional general aviation with next-generation electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft.





Image: EHang and Reignwood Aviation Group's agreement signing ceremony

According to the agreement, Reignwood Aviation Group plans to deploy eVTOLs at scale, prioritizing at its operational hubs in key cultural and tourism destinations. The partnership will begin with consumer-facing applications such as low-altitude tourism and related ground services. Over time, the cooperation will further expand to UAM field to build a three-dimensional urban transportation network. In the long term, the two parties aim to expand to more scenarios and low-altitude services including passenger transportation, aerial logistics, emergency response, etc.

To support eVTOL low-altitude flight services, EHang and Reignwood Aviation Group plan to explore and establish integrated low-altitude service hubs offering flight demonstration, aircraft takeoff and landing services, energy supply and maintenance. They will also plan to jointly launch a digitalized fleet management platform enabling future demands for high-density, high-frequency, and high-complexity low-altitude UAV and eVTOL flights. Additionally, they plan to jointly establish a “Reignwood –EHang Flight Training Center,” leveraging Reignwood’s aviation expertise and infrastructure to develop training programs that address the sector’s certified talent needs in both domestic and international markets.

Internationally, EHang and Reignwood Aviation Group will promote local airworthiness certification and deploy the EH216-S in core tourist areas such as Bangkok and Phuket. This collaborative approach aims to bring China’s successful low-altitude economy model to the ASEAN region, supporting the development of UAM ecosystems across Southeast Asia.

Gang Zheng, Chairman of Reignwood Aviation Group, said, "This cooperation marks a significant step forward in Reignwood Aviation’s intelligent transformation. As a private general aviation enterprise with full operational qualifications and industry-leading service capabilities in China -- and as low-altitude tourism demonstration enterprise by the China National Tourism Administration—Reignwood Aviation has built a national network of five operational bases. Our business spans aviation operations, services, airport management, and aircraft sales, supported by a fleet of over 60 aircraft and a total investment of RMB 2.0 billion. Partnering with EHang is a recognition of its disruptive technology and leadership. As the world’s first company to receive a human-carrying airworthiness certificate for a pilotless aircraft, EHang’s values of safety, intelligence, and sustainability align perfectly with our innovation-driven vision for the future.”

Zhao Wang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang, commented, “This strategic partnership with Reignwood Aviation Group marks another important milestone in our global low-altitude economy strategy. Reignwood’s extensive experience in general aviation operations, airport infrastructure, and international resource integration will be instrumental in accelerating the scale deployment and commercial operation of the EH216-S. We look forward to jointly exploring the integration of traditional aviation and innovative eVTOL technologies -- starting from tourism use cases and scaling toward comprehensive UAM solutions. We’re excited to jointly build a leading operational model in China and extend our collaboration to Southeast Asia and beyond.”

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang’s flagship product EH216-S has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”). In 2025, EH216-S eVTOL operators have been granted the first batch of Air Operator Certificates for human-carrying pilotless eVTOL flight services for mass consumers issued by the CAAC. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

About Reignwood Aviation

Reignwood Aviation Group leverages China’s booming general aviation market to lead the nation’s strategic emerging industries. With five operational bases, it builds a modern service cluster covering Aviation Operations, Services, Airport Management, and Sales. As China’s top private general aviation enterprise with the most licenses and largest fleet, Reignwood offers integrated services including pilot training, aircraft procurement, financial solutions, fleet maintenance, and airport management. Rooted in China and serving global markets, it is a one-stop general aviation service provider.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: pr@ehang.com

Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf0ef1bb-32ef-497e-a467-f1accb8728a3