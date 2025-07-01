Call Center Coach AI Tackles Supervisor Gaps Draining Millions from Contact Centers

Grreensboro, NC , July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call Center Coach, a pioneer in contact center leadership development since 1999, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Leadership Execution as a Service (LEaaS) platform. The new solution tackles hidden gaps in frontline leadership that quietly drain millions through turnover, weak CX, and fragmented culture—by ensuring supervisors lead exactly the way each company’s business and culture demands, every day, across all locations.





Why training fails: Without embedded execution systems, leadership stays theoretical. Call Center Coach ensures supervisors act inside the moment — every day, every location.

$490 Billion Contact Center Market Still Stuck on Outdated Training

Customer contact represents a global industry expected to exceed $490 billion by 2030, according to Yahoo Finance. Yet most centers still rely on outdated leadership training models.

Traditional training fails to close the knowing–doing gap. Supervisors default to personal habits and tribal knowledge that diverge from company standards. This inconsistency silently drives up turnover, weakens customer experiences, erodes culture, and stalls revenue growth.

What Is Leadership Execution as a Service (LEaaS)?

LEaaS is a new category created by Call Center Coach that replaces traditional leadership training with a system engineered for daily, company-specific execution. It integrates AI-driven workflows, exclusive micro-apps, and hands-on coaching to ensure supervisors lead according to organizational standards—every day, every location.

Real Contact Center Results from Moving Beyond Training

A VP of Operations at a leading global healthcare company shared:

“For us, the risk of leadership inconsistency was driving up costs to keep relying on traditional training. We needed supervisors to lead exactly the way our business and culture demands — every day, every location. This is state-of-the-art.”

Industry Expansion

Call Center Coach is now targeting contact center-reliant industries like insurance and financial services, where leadership consistency is critical to reducing costs and improving the customer experience.





About Call Center Coach



Founded in 1999, Call Center Coach has been a leader in contact center leadership development for over two decades. In 2024, the company pioneered Leadership Execution as a Service (LEaaS), the first AI-powered platform that ensures supervisors execute leadership skills in real time rather than just learning them. Unlike traditional training, which overloads with information, Call Center Coach systems ensure leadership expectations become everyday execution—eliminating inconsistency, reducing workforce inefficiencies, and improving supervisor effectiveness at scale. Learn more at https://callcentercoach.com.

