Fogo de Chão is Giving Away Over $500,000 in Free Meals to Celebrate the Launch of New “Brazilian Surf & Turf” Limited-Time Experience

DALLAS, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, is turning up the heat this summer with the launch of its new $59 Brazilian Surf & Turf menu, available for a limited-time. To celebrate the launch and kick-off Hot Brazilian Summer, Fogo is giving away over $500,000 in complimentary meals, inviting guests to enjoy a dinner that feels like a getaway.

The limited-time menu includes a selection of Fire-Roasted Cuts, including: the best cuts of Brazil like Picanha, the prime part of the top sirloin, and Fraldinha, the bottom sirloin known for its strong marbling characteristics and robust flavor, and more, along with a choice of a Butter-Bathed Lobster Tail™ or an All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake. The Brazilian Surf & Turf experience also includes classic Brazilian sides and seasonal selections from the Market Table like plant-based proteins, imported charcuterie, and fresh soups and salads, bringing guests a seasonal variety of nutrient-dense offerings.

Starting today through August 4, select Fogo Rewards members will be surprised weekly with one of the 10,000 complimentary $59 Brazilian Surf & Turf experiences, selected at random, accessed with purchase*. The Brazilian Surf & Turf menu is available at all U.S. Fogo locations for a limited-time, bringing the flavors of a faraway escape to the table and creating feel-good moments that let guests indulge in a mini getaway, no travel required.

Launching alongside the limited-time menu offering is the Hot Brazilian cocktail. The sweet, spicy, and refreshingly bold drink is crafted with Reposado, citrusy Tempus Fugit liqueur, fresh lime juice, and a sweet-spicy splash of mango habanero, finished with a striking black lava salt rim and mint garnish. Available exclusively by request, guests can enjoy the Hot Brazilian in the bar, dining room, or out on the patio at all U.S. locations by request only through July 30.

“This summer, many guests are craving experiences that feel like an escape without having to go far from home,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. “At Fogo, we’re delivering our most indulgent limited-time experience yet, offering 10,000 complimentary meals for rewards members and a curated Brazilian Surf & Turf experience that brings together our favorite cuts of Brazil and indulgent seafood. It’s joy, connection, and celebration—like stepping into the vibrant energy of Brazil, without ever leaving town.”

Going beyond the traditional points-based rewards model, Fogo Rewards enhances the dining journey with personalized benefits that begin immediately after enrollment. Members can choose from a wide selection of rewards, including complimentary chilled seafood appetizers, indulgent cut upgrades, and exclusive offers like $1 Caipirinhas every Tuesday at participating locations*.

For more information about Fogo de Chão’s rewards program, menu offerings or to make reservations, please visit Fogo.com.

*Must be a Fogo Rewards member. Complimentary Surf & Turf Experience redemption requires purchase of another Full Churrasco, Indulgent Churrasco, or Brazilian Surf & Turf Experience

** Available where permitted by law. $1 Caipirinha not permitted in GA, IN, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NM, NY, OH, PR, VA, or WA. In markets where legal, includes your choice of lime, strawberry hibiscus or passionate caipirinhas. In all other markets, includes your choice of non-alcoholic refillable beverage. Available every Tuesday at the bar and dining room at participating U‍.‍‍S‍.‍ or Puerto Rico Fogo de Chão locations. Must be purchased with a food item. Limit 2 per person. Hours and offerings subject to change in compliance with local and/or state liquor laws. Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcohol in the United States. Offer subject to change without notice. This advertisement is not valid where prohibited by law.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.





