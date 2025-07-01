INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (“Petco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WOOF). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information about Petco’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Petco’s pandemic-related tailwinds were unsustainable, as was its business model of selling primarily premium and/or high-grade pet food; (ii) accordingly, the strength of Petco’s differentiated product strategy was overstated; (iii) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, the magnitude of changes needed to rectify those issues, and the likely negative impacts of their mitigation strategy on Petco’s comparable sales metric; and (iv) accordingly, Defendants overstated Petco’s ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.

If you purchased shares of Petco between January 14, 2021 and June 5, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/petco/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 29, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com