NR7 Miner Debuts Intelligent Green Cloud Mining Platform, Offering Passive BTC and DOGE Income via XRP Mining

Norfolk, UK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As the European heat wave swept the world and Bitcoin broke through the historical peak of $109,000, sustainable mining became the focus of the industry. NR7 Miner officially launched the intelligent green cloud mining platform, reconstructing the environmentally friendly mining ecology of BTC, XRP and DOGE with innovative technology, leading the energy revolution - allowing wealth growth to go hand in hand with the future of the earth.

Mining innovation under climate challenge

Faced with record-breaking high temperatures, the global demand for green energy is more urgent than ever. The once controversial crypto mining industry is now undergoing a technological transformation. NR7 Miner deeply integrates intelligent algorithms with 100% renewable energy to create a cloud mining solution that combines high efficiency and zero carbon footprint.

NR7 Miner CEO stressed:

"Sustainability is the cornerstone of the new era of wealth. We combine clean energy with intelligent systems to enable every participant to share the benefits of green mining."

NR7 Mines Core Advantages

▷ Intelligent dynamic optimization: real-time adjustment of computing resources to improve mining efficiency

▷ 100% green energy: solar energy/wind energy/geothermal energy/hydrogen energy to drive all mines

▷ Flexible settlement in multiple currencies: Supports 10+ mainstream currencies including BTC, DOGE, XRP, ETH, etc.

▷ Transparent contract mechanism: clear rate of return forecast, zero hidden fees

▷ Full terminal management: novice-friendly interface with 24/7 professional support

Green Energy Strategic System

NR7 Miner immediately adopted 100% renewable energy operations, and each mine signed a direct purchase agreement with a regional clean energy supplier. Through the wind, solar, geothermal and multi-energy matrix and cutting-edge energy storage technology, it ensures 365 days of uninterrupted mining, completely solves the intermittent problem of renewable energy, and continuously promotes the industry's carbon neutrality process.

Featured Mining Packages





Three steps to start green mining

Register: Visithttps://www.nr7miner.comQuick account opening via email (free $12 trial credit) Contract selection: Choose mining solutions such as XRP/BTC/DOGE based on asset allocation Benefits: Track daily output through a visual dashboard, and have dedicated customer service to escort you throughout the process





Join the energy revolution

Bitcoin's historic breakthrough confirms the inevitable trend of green innovation. NR7 Miner sincerely invites global investors to participate in this technological revolution - reshape the industry ecology with sustainable computing power, and make crypto mining a real environmental solution that benefits the public.

Business Contact

NR7 Miner Global Operations Center

Official website:https://www.nr7miner.com

Mail:info@nr7miner.com

Mobile:[App store download entrance]

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.