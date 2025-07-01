Jonathan D. Blum Joins Noridian’s Board of Directors

FARGO, N.D., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing health care administrative solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Jonathan Blum to its board of directors. Blum is a respected health care policy expert and previous principal deputy administrator and chief operating officer at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

“Mr. Blum's expertise in medical policy and record of distinguished leadership with CMS will, without doubt, help lead Noridian to greater efficiency and service,” said Noridian President and CEO Jon Bogenreif. “We are proud to welcome him to the board.”

Blum's tenure at CMS included close coordination with the White House to lead the CMS response during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the development of preparation materials for future pandemics, and other disaster responses. After time, he led the agency's efforts to unwind policy and operational responses implemented during the pandemic.

Further, he oversaw all aspects of CMS’ $1.5 trillion program budget and $11 billion operating budget. Setting a priority to drive the strategy to reduce and reform CMS’ contractor and IT spending, producing an operating surplus for FY 2025.

“I am honored to join the board of directors at Noridian,” said Blum. “Noridian is well-respected as a steward of Medicare for its transparency, efficiency and accountability.”

Blum is currently a senior scholar at the USC Schaeffer Institute. He holds a master’s in public policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administers people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements high-quality customizable solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.

