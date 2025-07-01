Optimove and EGT Digital Partner to Elevate CRM Marketing Across the iGaming Ecosystem

New York, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing, today announced a strategic partnership with EGT Digital, the next-generation iGaming provider. Through this partnership, Optimove’s Positionless Marketing Platform will be integrated into EGT Digital’s modular X-Nave platform, giving operators a unified solution for orchestrating hyper-personalized, real-time marketing campaigns.

By embedding Optimove’s technology, EGT Digital’s clients will gain access to advanced CRM capabilities powered by AI, enabling them to understand player behavior and act on it instantly without the constraints of rigid workflows or siloed teams.

“EGT Digital is pushing the industry forward with an agile and future-focused platform,” said Motti Colman, VP Revenue, Gaming at Optimove. “Together, we’re enabling operators to unlock the full power of Positionless Marketing, giving every marketer the ability to analyze data, generate creative assets, and launch self-optimizing campaigns without waiting on anyone else.”

The Positionless Marketing approach aligns seamlessly with EGT Digital’s mission of delivering flexible, scalable solutions across casino, sportsbook, and lottery. With this integration, operators will be able to engage customers across channels, increase retention, and maximize player lifetime value.

"Partnering with Optimove and integrating their Positionless Marketing Platform into our X-Nave system marks a significant leap forward for our ecosystem,” said Georgi Mihaylov, Deputy CEO at EGT Digital. “It arms our operator partners with the intelligence and agility they need to craft personalized, real-time experiences that boost retention and long-term player value. This is not just an enhancement - it’s a competitive edge in the fast-evolving market.”

This joint innovation will be showcased at iGB Live in London in July, where both companies will present how the integration equips operators with real-time capabilities, smarter automation, and scalable marketing orchestration.

About EGT Digital

EGT Digital is a next-generation technology company providing innovative products across all online gaming verticals including sportsbook, casino, and lottery. The company’s flagship X-Nave iGaming platform delivers an all-in-one solution that combines flexibility, scalability, and regulatory compliance. EGT Digital serves over 200 customers across global markets with cutting-edge software, advanced business intelligence, and continuous product evolution.

For more information, visit www.egt-digital.com

About Optimove

Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

Recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner’s 2024 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

For more information, visit www.optimove.com