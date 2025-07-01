IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 26 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from June 23rd to June 27th 2025
|Name of the issuer
| Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|335
|100,58955
|AQEU
|
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|800
|100,649
|CCXE
|
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|500
|100,66
|TQEX
|
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 950
|100,72957
|XPAR
|
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|100
|102,75
|AQEU
|
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|682
|102,59589
|CCXE
|
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|89
|102,93146
|TQEX
|
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 918
|102,69081
|XPAR
|
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|295
|102,79661
|AQEU
|
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 628
|102,59287
|CCXE
|
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|225
|102,80
|TQEX
|
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 756
|102,97338
|XPAR
|
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 998
|103,05427
|CCXE
|
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 478
|103,27817
|XPAR
|
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 500
|103,17143
|CCXE
|
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 922
|103,4898
|XPAR
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL
|27 176
|102,5283
|
|
