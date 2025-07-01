IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 26 - 2025

 Aggregated presentation by day and by market


 Statement of transactions in own shares from June 23rd to June 27th 2025

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market         (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/06/2025 FR0010259150    335    100,58955 AQEU
 
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/06/2025 FR0010259150    800    100,649 CCXE
 
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/06/2025 FR0010259150    500    100,66 TQEX
 
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/06/2025 FR0010259150   3 950    100,72957 XPAR
 
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/06/2025 FR0010259150    100    102,75 AQEU
 
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/06/2025 FR0010259150    682    102,59589 CCXE
 
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/06/2025 FR0010259150    89    102,93146 TQEX
 
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/06/2025 FR0010259150   3 918    102,69081 XPAR
 
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/06/2025 FR0010259150    295    102,79661 AQEU
 
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/06/2025 FR0010259150   1 628    102,59287 CCXE
 
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/06/2025 FR0010259150    225    102,80 TQEX
 
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/06/2025 FR0010259150   3 756    102,97338 XPAR
 
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/06/2025 FR0010259150   2 998    103,05427 CCXE
 
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/06/2025 FR0010259150   2 478    103,27817 XPAR
 
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/06/2025 FR0010259150   3 500    103,17143 CCXE
 
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/06/2025 FR0010259150   1 922    103,4898 XPAR
 

 
 
  		TOTAL 27 176 102,5283
 
 

