New Unstoppable Powered .cgAI TLD Launches As CrowdGen AI Helps AI Creators Assert Ownership with Invisible Watermarking Tools

Nice, France, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, a leader in onchain domains, today announced the launch of .cgai, a new top-level domain (TLD) tailored for the AI community, at the ethCC conference in Cannes, France. Created in collaboration with blockchain security firm CrowdGen AI, .cgai offers a powerful combination of identity signaling and access to invisible watermarking tools that help creators protect their content from misuse and scraping.

As the AI boom fuels a surge in domain activity, “AI” continues to dominate as the most searched and transacted keyword on Afternic—reflecting a global rush for digital real estate in the artificial intelligence space.

The launch of .cgai answers a growing need: a TLD that not only signals alignment with the AI movement, but also unlocks access to protective infrastructure for digital creators and digital media platforms.

Each .cgai domain minted to a self-custody wallet enables the holder to claim free watermarking rewards powered by CrowdGen AI. This technology embeds undetectable watermarks into images and videos, anchoring them onchain for verifiable authorship and resistance to AI scraping—without compromising visual quality.

“Generative AI has unleashed a wave of creativity—but also a new level of vulnerability,” said Sam Khoze, CEO of CrowdGen AI. “By pairing a forward-looking domain with invisible watermarking, we’re giving creators a practical toolset to stay in control of their work. Additionally, CrowdGen AI provides an innovative marketplace where creators can distribute their content on their own terms, leveraging invisible watermarking and proprietary TraceID blockchain technology. This ensures secure distribution, transparent ownership verification, and effective protection against unauthorized use and scraping, empowering creators with unparalleled control over their digital assets.”

These invisible, onchain, watermarks can be used across NFTs, research, product design, and other visual media—offering provenance and protection in one seamless experience.

“With .cgai, we’re giving AI innovators a piece of digital real estate that does more than represent who they are—it connects them to real tools that protect what they create. This is about empowering the people building the future of AI with the ownership, clarity, and control they deserve,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer of Unstoppable Domains.

Beyond watermarking, .cgai domains are fully onchain enabled. Owners can use them to send and receive crypto with a human-readable address, build onchain identities with UD.me, and access encrypted messaging and gated community features.

For AI builders, startups, and innovators, .cgai is more than a namespace—it’s a signal of credibility, utility, and control in a fast-moving tech frontier.

.cgai domains are available now starting at just $2, with no renewal fees. Early adopters have the opportunity to secure short, meaningful names before availability tightens.

To explore or register your .cgai TLD, visit https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/cgai/.

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/

About CrowdGen AI

CrowdGen AI is a blockchain security and digital rights company focused on protecting creators in the age of artificial intelligence. Its proprietary invisible watermarking technology enables tamper-proof, onchain attribution for images,videos, audio, and music—helping users assert authorship, prevent unauthorized scraping, and track misuse across platforms. CrowdGen AI has been featured by Forbes and recognized at the World Economic Forum in Davos for its pioneering work in AI content integrity. By embedding content-level protections directly into the creative workflow, CrowdGen AI empowers individuals, enterprises, and developers to secure their work without sacrificing quality or usability.

For more information, please visit: https://cgai.co/

