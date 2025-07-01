Direct Meds Launches Company-Wide AI Program to Scale Patient Care Amid Explosive Growth

DRAPER, Utah, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Meds LLC, a fast-scaling telemedicine provider serving the U.S. and Canada, today announced a company-wide deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to ensure scalable, efficient patient care amid a period of exponential growth. With monthly revenue now surpassing $5.5 million and a patient base expected to reach 110,000 in 2025, the AI rollout is enabling Direct Meds to meet rising demand while keeping headcount lean and service quality high.

“AI is multiplying our effectiveness across all departments,” said Chris Armstrong, CEO of Direct Meds. “We’re using it to scale healthcare without losing the personal touch. These AI agents are the next step in truly personalized medical care.”

Growth Driving Innovation

Since its inception in May of 2024, Direct Meds has grown from $8.6M in first-year revenue and is on pace to break $70M in revenue in 2025 after just passing 5.5M in monthly revenue. With over 25,000 new patients served in 2025 and more than $1M in net-new revenue being added each month, the company needed a sustainable way to deliver exceptional care by supporting existing staff.

Today, Direct Meds operates with a 60-person team - supported by a growing suite of AI tools and agents that amplify staff productivity, patient responsiveness, and operational agility.

AI at Every Touchpoint

Direct Meds’ AI strategy spans four major areas and is headed up by a newly formed AI Engineering Team. To support this infrastructure, Direct Meds appointed Ara Galarza, formerly with SiriusXM, as Director of AI Engineering. Ben Syne, an award winning AI-assisted developer, is also accelerating innovation across the company’s custom patient portal.

Real-Time Engagement Agents



OLIVER (On-Demand Lead Intelligence & Virtual Engagement Representative) handles SMS-based sales inquiries, answering hundreds of questions in real time.



EMMA (Engagement, Monitoring, Messaging & Assistance) supports patients post-purchase with timely updates on intake forms, doctor visits, medication tracking, and billing. EMMA also collects qualitative and quantitative feedback to ensure Direct Meds is achieving patient outcome.



TARA , developed in collaboration with Card Insight, helps patients resolve false-positive credit card declines at checkout - a frequent point of friction.



Knowledge at Scale



AI-powered internal knowledge systems give nurses, customer service agents, and patients fast, consistent access to up-to-date company policies and clinical protocols.

Automated Quality Auditing



AI is used to evaluate interactions across sales, support, and nursing, ensuring compliance, accuracy, and coaching opportunities.

Marketing Intelligence



Direct Meds now uses AI to analyze thousands of patient survey responses, generating insights that shape messaging, patient journey improvements, and conversion strategy.



Tangible Impact

50% reduction in customer service email volume

in customer service email volume 30% fewer live chat interactions

live chat interactions Accelerated product development and portal feature launches

Sustained patient satisfaction during high-volume growth

Reduced staffing needs without compromising quality



These results allow Direct Meds to stay agile and customer-focused, even as it scales at one of the fastest rates in the digital health space.

Looking Ahead

Many of these AI tools are already live, with additional releases planned throughout Q3 and Q4 of 2025. As Direct Meds continues its growth trajectory, the company remains committed to using AI to scale care delivery while preserving the personal, nurse-supported experience it’s known for.

About Direct Meds

Direct Meds LLC is a remote-first telemedicine company redefining accessible, high-quality healthcare through transparent pricing, nurse-led service, and modern technology. Operating across the U.S. and Canada, the company is on pace to serve over 100,000 patients in 2025. With a portfolio that includes GLP-1 medications, NAD+, hormone therapy, and DNA-based supplements - all delivered with exceptional support - Direct Meds is raising the bar for digital healthcare.