eXp Realty selects Cloze’s AI-powered real estate platform for CRM of Choice program

WELLESLEY, Mass., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloze, the AI-powered real estate platform for sphere selling, today announced its inclusion in eXp Realty’s new CRM of Choice program. Beginning today, eXp Realty agents across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico will be able to select Cloze as their preferred CRM — at no additional cost — as part of their monthly tech package.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) , the typical REALTOR® earned 41% of their business through referrals and repeat clients, with high-performing agents often seeing a much higher percentage. Yet, 88% of the people an agent interacts with never make it into their CRM. Cloze is the only CRM that tracks calls and texts automatically from an agent’s own phone number, enabling the platform to capture an agent’s entire sphere, not just the 12% that are entered into a traditional CRM. With every communication captured in one place, Cloze’s AI keeps contact info fresh and surfaces relationships—so that agents can capitalize on their entire sphere of influence.

Designed for agents and teams whose growth is powered by real relationships, Cloze offers agents and team leaders tools that deepen client connections, maximize productivity, and drive repeat and referral business. Cloze uses AI to surface the right outreach and follow-ups—so agents get more from their sphere with less effort—thanks to deep integrations with Canva, SkySlope, eXp Access, and more.

“CRM of Choice represents a new chapter in how we support our agents’ growth at eXp,” said Kendall Bonner, Vice President, Industry Relations and Strategic Partnerships, eXp Realty. “Cloze’s use of AI to personalize automation and recommendations for relationship-driven selling gives agents a smarter way to turn everyday connections into lasting business.”

A platform designed around how agents work

At the heart of Cloze is the Cloze Intelligence Engine, which uses AI to automatically build and maintain each agent’s database by capturing real-world activity — emails, calls, texts, and meetings — without requiring manual data entry. The built-in personal assistant then nudges agents to follow up, surfaces action items from conversations, and helps prioritize the relationships that are most likely to drive future deals.

Cloze is uniquely designed to help agents make the most of their sphere of influence:

Stay organized, automatically— Cloze automatically logs calls, texts, emails, and meetings, pulling in full history, even from the past, to discover warm opportunities

Cloze automatically logs calls, texts, emails, and meetings, pulling in full history, even from the past, to discover warm opportunities Focus on what drives Gross Commission Income (GCI)— Cloze AI reminds agents to reconnect and follow-up, surfacing key action items, deadlines, and milestones, including reaching out to past contacts, so agents hit their goals

Cloze AI reminds agents to reconnect and follow-up, surfacing key action items, deadlines, and milestones, including reaching out to past contacts, so agents hit their goals Simplify and scale personal outreach— With one platform for both personal and automated outreach, agents can seamlessly move between 1:1 messages, automated marketing, and mail-merged mass outreach without switching tools

With one platform for both personal and automated outreach, agents can seamlessly move between 1:1 messages, automated marketing, and mail-merged mass outreach without switching tools Stay productive while on the go—Cloze’s best-in-class mobile experience through both iOS and Android apps offer full functionality so that agents can run every part of their business from anywhere

Easy, polished marketing—powered by AI and Canva

Cloze’s Canva integration provides a one-click experience to create polished, eXp-branded materials — flyers, postcards, videos, social posts, and more — pre-filled with listing details. Agents can customize and send materials directly from within Cloze, ensuring brand consistency without the design hassle.

In addition, Cloze’s real estate-savvy generative AI can ghostwrite listing descriptions, newsletters, agent bios, one-off emails, and multi-step campaigns — all from a single platform.

Agents and teams who sell to clients that speak different languages can use Cloze’s multi-lingual marketing, which can automatically detect the language of every client to ensure everyone receives marketing materials in their language of choice, automatically.

Embedded into the eXp ecosystem

In addition to Canva, Cloze connects with other tools agents already use, such as eXp-supported systems like SkySlope, Dotloop, Slack, DialSafe, and eXp Access, as well as over 100 additional applications, so that agents can be more productive, all while seamlessly capturing all interactions in one place without manual entry.

Built to support every agent—solo or on a team

Cloze is designed to adapt to how agents actually work—whether they’re growing a solo business or working as part of a team. Shared communication history, lead routing, and visibility keep teams coordinated and on track, while personal contacts and conversations stay private by default. Agents get the structure they need without giving up control, and team leaders gain the visibility they need to support performance and accountability.

“Cloze was built from the ground up to support sphere-based selling — and it’s why agents who use Cloze consistently outperform,” said Dan Foody, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloze. “Our new relationship with eXp Realty will bring these capabilities to even more agents across North America.”

About Cloze

Cloze is an AI-powered sales and marketing platform that helps real estate brokerages, agents, and teams strengthen relationships, automate outreach, and manage lead routing. Real estate leaders like Windermere, Baird & Warner, Brown Harris Stevens, and Sotheby’s International Realty use Cloze’s open platform to create a sales and marketing hub that future-proofs their tech stack. By integrating deeply with existing tools, Cloze makes it easy to add, change, or update those tools whenever needed. For more information on Cloze, visit cloze.com .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 81,000 agents across 27 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com.

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

