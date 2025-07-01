Evo Tech Enhances Intelligence Capabilities with Launch of Modular, Auditable DeepFake Detection Platform





Photo Courtesy of: Evo Tech

MADISON, Wis., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evo Tech announced the official launch of Evolution 1.0, a modular DeepFake detection platform engineered to support intelligence, law enforcement, and investigative organizations in verifying the authenticity of digital media. Designed for scalability, auditability, and real-time operation, the platform integrates directly into case workflows and investigative systems to detect manipulated audio, video, image, and text content.

Evolution 1.0 features four dedicated AI Agents, DF-I (Image), DF-V (Video), DF-A (Audio), and DF-T (Text), which each focus on identifying forgeries within their respective media formats. These agents evaluate content using advanced techniques such as neural network modeling, facial symmetry analysis, lip-sync timing, acoustic resonance detection, and handwriting pattern matching.

The platform supports both real-time and scheduled processing. Each agent generates a Reliability Score that indicates the confidence level of media manipulation, measured against customizable thresholds. All operations, including manual overrides and threshold adjustments, are tracked within a secure audit trail to ensure complete transparency and compliance.

“Our goal with Evolution 1.0 is to provide agencies with reliable tools to detect synthetic media at scale,” said Maria Pulera, spokesperson for Evo Tech. “This system embeds DeepFake detection into the very fabric of risk intelligence, not as a bolt-on solution, but as a foundational capability.”

Users can interact with the platform through a role-based dashboard that includes detailed anomaly reports, timestamped logs, and keyword matching for cross-case linkage. The system allows flagged media to be automatically connected to relevant persons of interest, timelines, or ongoing investigations, enabling rapid intelligence correlation across multiple domains.

The technology has already demonstrated its effectiveness in real-world settings. In one instance, DF-A (Audio) flagged a synthetic voice message falsely attributed to a diplomatic source. In another, DF-V (Video) identified frame-level anomalies in a video that appeared to depict a public official making inflammatory statements. Both cases were intercepted before they could influence operational decisions.

“DeepFake content presents serious challenges for investigators, particularly in environments where speed and accuracy are critical,” Pulera added. “Evolution 1.0 was developed to help intelligence teams validate digital content quickly, without sacrificing auditability or control.”

Evo Tech emphasizes that all detection and override activity within Evolution 1.0 is fully logged and reportable. Reports include Reliability Scores, anomaly breakdowns, linked entities, and exportable documentation suitable for internal use or legal proceedings.

The platform is now available for deployment by eligible government agencies, intelligence units, and private security organizations worldwide.

About Evo Tech



Evo Tech is a provider of advanced artificial intelligence and big data solutions focused on transforming intelligence operations. With specialized platforms for digital forensics, risk detection, and media verification, Evo Tech supports decision-making and operational integrity in high-stakes environments. Evo Tech’s flagship product, Evolution 1.0, integrates DeepFake detection directly into security workflows to help clients detect, contextualize, and act on manipulated digital content.



