Hermes Building Services Makes the Case for Maintenance as a Strategic Business Investment

MCLEAN, Va., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hermes Building Services , a leading provider of comprehensive commercial property maintenance solutions, is emphasizing the strategic importance of proactive maintenance in safeguarding and enhancing the value of real estate assets. The company asserts that regular, data-driven maintenance is not merely an operational necessity but a critical investment in a property's longevity and performance.

"In the current economic environment, where operational efficiency and asset optimization are paramount, proactive maintenance emerges as a strategic imperative," said Gabriel Yacoub, founder and CEO of Hermes Building Services. "Our approach integrates advanced analytics and tailored maintenance programs to ensure properties not only retain their value but also operate at peak efficiency."

The North American commercial facility maintenance market underscores this perspective. With a valuation of approximately $153.6 billion in 2023 and projected growth to $202.41 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%, this growth trajectory highlights the increasing recognition of maintenance services as a vital component of property management strategies.

Hermes Building Services offers a suite of services, including janitorial, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and landscaping maintenance, all designed to provide comprehensive care for commercial properties. The company's proactive model focuses on early detection of potential issues, thereby reducing downtime and extending the lifespan of building systems.

"By investing in regular maintenance, property owners can avoid costly repairs and unexpected failures," Yacoub added. "Our clients experience improved tenant satisfaction, reduced operational disruptions, and enhanced property valuations."

About Hermes Building Services

Hermes Building Services delivers janitorial, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical maintenance for commercial properties. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the company serves over 1,000 clients across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S.

