The Wonderful Company Opens Application Window to Apply for $1 Million in Central Valley Community Grants

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wonderful Company, one of the most philanthropic companies in the United States, is pleased to announce that its $1 million Wonderful Central Valley Community Grants application period is now live. Over the past 10 years, The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, along with their foundations, have awarded more than $8.5 million in grants to more than 142 nonprofits and 165 schools in the San Joaquin Valley.

Building on Wonderful’s long-standing commitment to supporting local organizations and schools in California’s Central Valley, these grants directly support transformative initiatives focused on health and wellness, education, recreation, community beautification, art, and social services.

Each year, The Wonderful Company, the Resnicks, and their foundations invest more than $35 million in community development, education, and health and wellness initiatives across the Central Valley and beyond. The Wonderful Central Valley Community Grants program is at the heart of the company’s ongoing commitment to being Wonderful Neighbors by supporting the communities where its employees live and work.

“Many nonprofits, particularly those serving in rural communities, face an uncertain financial future in today’s environment,” said Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer of corporate social responsibility at The Wonderful Company. “This is where private philanthropic investments like the Wonderful Community Grants program can make a crucial difference, supporting essential programs that residents and families rely on. There is no greater priority than ensuring the Central Valley remains a place where everyone can thrive.”

Organizations with programs serving the communities of Avenal, Delano, Del Rey, Firebaugh, Lost Hills, Mendota, Sanger, Shafter, and Wasco are encouraged to apply.

To learn more about the application process and eligibility requirements, join the Wonderful Philanthropy team for an upcoming virtual information session on Thursday, July 10, at 2:00 p.m. Register here or visit bit.ly/2025-wonderful-community-grants.

All applications must be received by midnight PDT on Aug. 31 to be considered. The 2025–26 class of Wonderful Community Grants recipients will be announced in October 2025.

For more information or to submit an application, visit www.wonderfulcommunitygrants.com or email communitygrants@wonderful.com.

About Wonderful Community Grants

The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have a long-standing commitment to investing in the communities where their employees live and work, particularly in California’s Central Valley. In addition to the millions of dollars the Resnicks, along with their foundations and The Wonderful Company, invest in the Central Valley every year, the Wonderful Community Grants program provides critical funding to organizations impacting change throughout the area.

Local governments, area nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations can apply for grants in the categories of health and wellness, recreation, art, social services, and community beautification for amounts of up to $50,000 for one year and up to $100,000 for two years. Funding may be used for program development, expansion, innovation, small-scale capital improvements, technology, or equipment. More information can be found at www.wonderfulcommunitygrants.com.

About The Wonderful Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility

The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have a long- standing commitment to investing in the communities where their employees live and work, especially in California’s Central Valley, which is home to 3,000 employees. The Resnicks, along with their foundations and The Wonderful Company, have invested more than $2.5 billion in education, health and wellness, community development, and sustainability initiatives across the Central Valley, Fiji, and the world. To learn more about The Wonderful Company and its core values, visit csr.wonderful.com.

Contact

The Wonderful Company Corporate PR

corporatepr@wonderful.com

