Oatey Co. Hosts Fifth Annual ‘Ambassador Fest,’ Its Largest Plumbing Influencer Event to Date

CLEVELAND, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, recently hosted its fifth annual Ambassador Fest in Cleveland, Ohio, marking the company’s largest plumbing influencer event to date.

Ambassador Fest, an annual highlight of Oatey’s award-winning Ambassador Program, is a three-day experience focused on helping participants grow as skilled tradespeople and digital content creators. The event underscores Oatey’s commitment to the trades while empowering Ambassadors to directly influence the products and content shaping the plumbing industry.

This year’s attendees included Tucker Baney, Nick Hotujec, Keith McGillivary, Leon Garrett, Zachary Emond, Jose Lopez, Alan Carlson, Mike Caruso, Grant Blundell, Rob Lupton, Shay Lorette, Thomas Young, Danielle Browne, Germaine Nelson and Robert Broccolo, collectively representing a diverse range of plumbing and building expertise from across North America.

Held June 8–10 at the Oatey University training center, the event featured hands-on instruction—including Oatey’s industry-leading solvent welding training, where Ambassadors assembled their own solvent-welded joints. These were put to the test in the annual Burst Test Challenge, a tradition where Ambassadors compete to see whose assembly holds the most pressure. The agenda also included product deep-dives led by Oatey’s product and engineering teams, with each session giving the Ambassadors a platform to share feedback and insights from the field.

Beyond training, Ambassadors took guided tours of Oatey’s manufacturing and distribution facilities for an inside look at daily operations and the craftsmanship behind product. They also received an exclusive preview of Oatey’s latest innovations during a Product Expo.

The experience concluded with the first-ever Oatey Amazing Race—a fast-paced, citywide scavenger hunt. Ambassadors tackled a series of plumbing and physical challenges across multiple locations, culminating in a relay-style toilet rebuild that showcased their teamwork, problem-solving and pride in the trade.

“Ambassador Fest is a celebration of partnership, passion and purpose,” said Katherine Lehtinen, Senior Vice President of Brand and Digital Marketing at Oatey. “It’s an honor to bring together such talented individuals who care deeply about their craft, while also learning from one another, championing the trades and working together to strengthen the future of our industry.”

“Connecting with fellow Ambassadors in Cleveland gave me a real sense of camaraderie and pride in my profession,” said Zachary Emond, a first-year Oatey Ambassador based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “From seeing how the products are made to giving feedback on what we use every day, the whole experience felt worthwhile. It’s not every day you get to make a lasting impact on the trade alongside a company that genuinely values your perspective.”

For additional information about Oatey’s Ambassador Program, visit oatey.com.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

