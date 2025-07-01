New Toll Brothers Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon to Brookfield, Connecticut

BROOKFIELD, Conn., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Willows at Brookfield , a new luxury townhome community, is coming soon to Brookfield, Connecticut. The community will be located at 518 Federal Road in Brookfield, with sales anticipated to begin in fall 2025.

The low-maintenance townhomes offered in Willows at Brookfield will feature 1,913 to 2,585+ square feet of luxury living space. Homes include 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, first-floor primary suites in select home designs, versatile lofts, full basements with the option to finish in select home designs, and 1- to 2-car garages. Home shoppers will be able to choose from two-story and three-story home designs priced from the mid-$700,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features will also be available in the community, providing home buyers with a variety of options for move-in dates to meet every timeline.





“Willows at Brookfield offers home buyers the opportunity to experience Toll Brothers luxury living in a prime Brookfield location,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in Connecticut. “This community provides a unique blend of modern home designs and low-maintenance living, making it perfect for those seeking convenience and luxury.”

Residents will enjoy an exceptional location only one mile from Candlewood Lake with easy access to Route 7 and Interstate 84, offering convenient connections to metropolitan hubs. Children living in the community have the opportunity to attend top-rated schools in the acclaimed Brookfield School District.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Willows at Brookfield, call (855) 999-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/CT .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

