Paritii Joins Google.org’s 2025 Generative AI Accelerator to Transform Student Support with AI-Driven Workflows

Paritii, creator of Swyft, is now backed by Google.org as part of the 2025 Generative AI Accelerator. Swyft utilizes generative AI to automate higher education workflows, offering personalized student support 24/7 and enabling staff to focus on high-value tasks, targeting 2 million students.





LONDON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paritii, an EdTech leader in generative AI for higher education, has joined the 2025 Google.org Generative AI Accelerator. This recognition highlights Paritii’s work transforming student experience through its AI-powered Swyft platform, automating administrative processes, and delivering on-demand student support.

“Our commitment to social impact is recognized and trusted by our community. Based on that trust, we are honored to receive this backing from Google.org as we continue this vital work,” said Dr. Shmona Simpson, CEO of Paritii.

Administrative burdens at underfunded colleges reduce retention, satisfaction, and graduation rates due to inefficient systems and overwhelmed advisors, especially for students with historically poor outcomes.



Paritii’s Swyft platform automates high-volume administrative tasks, allowing staff to focus on impactful student interactions. Leveraging a proprietary frontend API and a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) enabled large language model (LLM), Swyft processes millions of data points to streamline document workflows and support requests.

Swyft combines generative AI with a tailored backend to deliver precision, speed, and personalized support. Students access a 24/7 AI-powered workspace to manage tasks, get guidance, and generate documents.

The solution is poised to reach over 2 million students in the next two years, transforming how institutions serve learners at scale.



According to Paritii, Swyft has already demonstrated transformative potential with quantifiable impact and outcomes.

85% reduction in administrative processing times across partner institutions.





in administrative processing times across partner institutions. Serve 200,000 students by the end of the accelerator and 2M students in two years





by the end of the accelerator and in two years 90% student satisfaction and a 60% reduction in document-related queries.





and a reduction in document-related queries. 15% increase in student retention rates through faster, more equitable support.





This opportunity helps to affirm Paritii’s bold approach to using generative AI for systemic change, spotlighting Swyft as a model for equitable innovation and empowering the team to reimagine student support across the higher education landscape.

The Google.org Generative AI Accelerator offers over $30 million in funding and support, plus access to Google’s AI experts and Cloud tools. This partnership will help Paritii expand Swyft’s capabilities and advance its mission to improve student outcomes across higher education at scale.

About Paritii



Paritii is an innovation firm at the forefront of ethical AI, specializing in inclusive technology solutions for education, medicine, and public systems. Since 2020, Paritii has partnered with over 50 institutions to design tools that are as responsible as they are effective. Flagship platforms like Swyft and SwyftRFP reflect Paritii’s mission: to expand access, reduce disparities, and make systems work better for the people they serve. From streamlining student support to reimagining procurement, Paritii is building a future where technology works for everyone.

