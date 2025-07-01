Bob Bartosiewicz of Hellonation.com Releases Summer 2025 Issue of Video Magazine, HelloRochester

Photo courtesy of Hellonation.com

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hellonation.com, a leader in community-focused digital storytelling, releases the Summer 2025 issue of America’s video magazine, HelloRochester.

This latest edition, directed by founder and CEO Bob Bartosiewicz, continues Hellonation.com’s commitment to highlighting the unique people, places, and opportunities that define Rochester, New York.

HelloRochester’s Summer 2025 issue offers a comprehensive blend of video features, expert advice, and community-driven content tailored for Rochester residents and visitors.

The magazine includes practical resources such as “How to Start a Career in CNC Machining: A Beginner’s Guide,” which provides step-by-step insights for those interested in local manufacturing careers, and “Considering New Construction in a Competitive Housing Market” by Mary D’Angelo, a timely guide for homebuyers navigating Rochester’s evolving real estate landscape.

These features, along with contributions from local professionals, are designed to relate to the community's day-to-day needs and interests.

Readers will also find coverage of Rochester’s vibrant neighborhoods, current events, and cultural highlights. The issue explores hidden gems across the state, from lesser-known parks to unique eateries.

HelloRochester also spotlights the ongoing “We Are Rochester” initiative—a movement dedicated to fostering unity, resilience, and civic pride. Video interviews with community leaders, including the mayor, police chief, and small business owners, offer firsthand perspectives on Rochester’s growth and challenges.

Bartosiewicz emphasized the video magazine's purpose: “HelloRochester is built on the idea that every community has valuable stories and expertise to share. We aim to make these resources accessible, practical, and inspiring for everyone in Rochester.”

Being in the digital marketing industry for almost three decades, from founding CGI Digital to Hellonation.com, Bartosiewicz believes that the success of the video magazine format highlights its ability to blend informative content with engaging storytelling. Through this, he sees how communities are led to stronger support for local businesses and a greater sense of connection among residents.

The Summer 2025 issue is available for free online, ensuring that all Rochester residents and even tourists can benefit from the magazine’s resources and insights. It is available to anyone interested in learning more about Rochester’s people, culture, and opportunities.

The 2025 Global Recognition awardee Bob Bartosiewicz adds, “Every issue of HelloRochester defines the resilience and creativity of our community. We’re excited to continue shining a light on the people and projects that make Rochester special.”

Please visit Hellonation.com’s HelloRochester to view the complete Summer 2025 issue.

About Hellonation.com

Hellonation.com is a digital platform dedicated to celebrating and strengthening local communities in the U.S. through innovative video content and storytelling. It was led and founded by Bob Bartosiewicz, a native of a small town in Thomaston, Connecticut.

With partnerships spanning municipalities and a commitment to empowering local experts, Hellonation.com, with its 30,000 digital video magazines featured, has become a trusted resource for residents, businesses, and civic leaders nationwide.

The company’s hybrid magazine-video format has been recognized for impacting community engagement and economic development. It has gained strategic partnerships with influential organizations, including the United States Conference of Mayors and the National League of Cities.

Contact Details:

Contact person: Bob Bartosiewicz

Company: Hellonation.com

Email: info@hellonation.com

Website: https://hellonation.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdfc81a9-7c61-4d84-9a41-b1450f02e719