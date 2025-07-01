UK Property: An Exceptional Entry Point for Private Capital — Oakmere Property Partners Harnesses Market Dynamics for High-Calibre Investors

LONDON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world of financial unpredictability, Oakmere Property Partners has emerged as a highly disciplined and strategically positioned developer, delivering structured access to one of the most stable and rewarding sectors in global real estate: the UK property market.

UK Real Estate: Defensive Strength with Compelling Upside

Amidst volatile equity markets, tightening monetary policies, and shifting geopolitical landscapes, UK real estate continues to stand out as a cornerstone for sophisticated portfolio diversification. Its combination of transparent governance, secure legal framework, and deeply embedded demand drivers has reaffirmed its position as a global safe haven for private capital.

The persistent undersupply of quality residential and commercial assets, government-led infrastructure programs, and steady population growth have created a rare alignment of fundamentals. Meanwhile, currency dynamics and selective asset repricing have opened the door for well-structured investments to generate both income and capital growth at levels not seen for several years.

Oakmere Property Partners: Precision Execution for Private Investors

Oakmere Property Partners provides its investors with direct access to meticulously structured development opportunities, typically reserved for institutional participants. Each project is rigorously underwritten, incorporating multi-scenario financial modelling and extensive due diligence to ensure long-term resilience and performance.

By targeting off-market acquisitions, distressed sellers, and undervalued assets, Oakmere is able to secure significant pricing advantages. Planning gain strategies often add further uplift prior to development, strengthening overall project margins.

Risk-Managed Deployment with Full Capital Security

Oakmere operates with conservative gearing levels—typically between 55% to 75% of GDV—ensuring financial resilience across market cycles. Investor capital is deployed into ring-fenced Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), directly secured against the underlying asset and fully isolated from other projects.

Construction phases are tightly controlled through fixed-price contracts, phased drawdowns, and partnerships with established tier-one contractors. These safeguards, coupled with institutional pre-sale agreements, provide added certainty on both project completion and investor exits.

Attractive, Predictable Return Profiles

Oakmere’s carefully structured investments deliver predictable fixed returns, typically ranging from 10% to 14% per annum, with project-level profit margins often achieving 22% to 35% GDV. Investment terms are structured between 2-5 years, giving investors clear timelines and structured liquidity events.

For discerning investors seeking asset-backed returns that outperform traditional fixed income, Oakmere offers a highly credible alternative with institutional-grade risk controls.

Strategic Exposure to High-Growth UK Regions

Oakmere’s portfolio focuses on strategically selected regions poised for long-term growth, including Greater Manchester, the North West, the Midlands, and select commuter corridors around London. These areas benefit from substantial infrastructure investment, supply-demand imbalances, strong employment bases, and sustained rental demand—key drivers that underpin both income and capital appreciation.

Timing the Market: A Rare Window of Opportunity

Current market conditions present a particularly compelling entry point. The recalibration of the lending environment has created opportunities to acquire high-quality assets at discounted valuations. Construction costs have begun to stabilise following previous inflationary pressures, while institutional appetite for stabilised residential and rental stock remains robust.

Political stability, regulatory transparency, and structural supply shortages continue to make the UK one of the most attractive jurisdictions for real estate capital deployment. For well-positioned investors, the current window offers both immediate value and long-term security.

Private Placement Access for Qualified Investors

Oakmere Property Partners offers its investment opportunities exclusively on a private placement basis to qualifying high-net-worth individuals and professional investors seeking secured, income-generating exposure to the UK real estate market.

Interested investors may contact Oakmere’s investment team for further information on available projects.

About Oakmere Property Partners

Oakmere Property Partners is a London-based real estate investment firm, providing qualified investors with direct access to rigorously structured UK property development projects. With a focus on disciplined underwriting, risk mitigation, and executional expertise, Oakmere delivers institutional-quality investments tailored for private capital.

For additional details, visit www.oakmerepropertypartners.com or contact enquiries@oakmerepropertypartners.com

