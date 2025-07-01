Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Panama Advance their Women, Peace and Security National Action Plans

The second edition of the Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan Academy, organized by Our Secure Future and UN Women, culminated in Panama with concrete results and renewed commitments.

Photo: Participants of the second Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan Academy regional convening at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Panama. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

PANAMA CITY, Panama, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 24-26, 24 leaders from Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Panama gathered to learn about how to design and implement Women, Peace and Security (WPS) National Action Plans (NAPs).

Organized by Our Secure Future (OSF) and UN Women, the WPS National Action Plan Academy convened these stakeholders to strengthen their capacities and design concrete roadmaps towards the implementation of these plans.

During three days of intensive work held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Panama, the country delegations designed results-oriented roadmaps and addressed key elements of WPS NAPs such as theories of change, gender budgeting, strategic design, institutional coordination, localization, and monitoring and evaluation.

“Without women, there is no sustainable peace. This Academy is more than a training space; it is a platform for action for States to translate the Women, Peace and Security agenda into concrete and funded policies,” said Maria Noel Vaeza, UN Women Regional Director for the Americas and the Caribbean. “We are proud to witness countries such as Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Panama taking firm steps towards institutionalizing this agenda.”

Structural violence, organized crime, political polarization, and forced displacement remain persistent challenges in Latin America. In this context, the implementation of WPS NAPs is crucial for linking humanitarian aid, development, and peacebuilding with a gender approach.

“The trajectory and principles promoted by the Panamanian State endorse our commitment to global peace and gender equity, which motivates us to a more active participation in multilateral forums, including the UN Security Council,” expressed during his speech the Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs and Cooperation, Carlos Guevara Mann, representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Panama.

“Panama firmly believes that the full inclusion of women at all levels of peacebuilding,” the Deputy Minister stressed, “is not only a matter of justice, but a strategic necessity to achieve lasting and sustainable peace in the world.”

“The National Action Plan Academy’s mission is to create an enabling environment for the effective implementation of the Women, Peace and Security agenda. This program provides practical tools, peer-to-peer learning spaces, and specialized technical accompaniment to government and civil society representatives involved in the development of their National Action Plans,” explained Sahana Dharmapuri, Vice President of Our Secure Future.

“Through this joint initiative,” added Dharmapuri, “Our Secure Future and UN Women are providing technical training tailored to the needs of each country, building the capacity of decision-makers so that they have the necessary knowledge to create and implement WPS National Action Plans. In addition, the Academy continues to provide technical assistance during the process of developing and implementing the Plans.”

Since OSF and UN Women organized the first WPS National Action Plan Academy convening in 2024 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, the Academy has established itself as a catalyst for regional cooperation and learning. Following the first Academy convening, Trinidad and Tobago formulated the first WPS National Action Plan in the Caribbean region, paving the way for other countries in the region to strengthen their commitment to this agenda.

This second edition reaffirms the relevance of this joint initiative and strengthens strategic alliances to reduce violence and promote social cohesion through inclusive public policies.

About Our Secure Future

Our Secure Future (OSF), a program administered by PAX sapiens, believes that women make the crucial difference in achieving more effective governance and lasting peace and security outcomes. OSF aims to strengthen the Women, Peace and Security agenda by amplifying women’s voices, strengthening the global network of women peacebuilders, and promoting committed action by multiple stakeholders to turn policy into practice. For more information, please visit https://oursecurefuture.org/

About UN Women

UN Women is the United Nations entity dedicated to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment. In Latin America and the Caribbean, it works with governments, civil society, and other actors to eliminate structural barriers to women’s full participation in all spheres. Founded in 2010, UN Women promotes inclusive policies that guarantee human rights and gender justice. For more information, please visit https://lac.unwomen.org/en

