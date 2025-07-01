Equasens: General meeting - Results of the votes

Villers-lès-Nancy, 1st July 2025 – 07:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED

TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OF 25 JUNE 2025

Number of shares comprising the share capital: 15,174,125

Number of shares with voting rights: 14,830,415

Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders presents or represented or having voted by mail: 13,173,125

That means a quorum of 88.83% of the 14,830,415 shares with voting rights: the Ordinary Annual General Meeting was able to deliberate .

The Ordinary Annual General Meeting was held on Wednesday, 25 June 2025 at 5:30 p.m. at the Company’s headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows:

Resolutions





Results of the votes





RESOLUTION ONE Approval of the annual financial statements Resolution adopted by: 13,170,684 votes in favour

0 vote against

2,441 abstentions RESOLUTION TWO Discharge of directors and discharge of the Statutory Auditors for the performance of their engagement Resolution adopted by: 12,831,312 votes in favour

339,266 votes against

2,547 abstentions RESOLUTION THREE

Approval of the consolidated financial statements Resolution adopted by: 13,170,684 votes in favour

0 vote against

2,441 abstentions RESOLUTION FOUR Appropriation of earnings, setting the dividend Resolution adopted by: 13,138,631 votes in favour

34,494 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION FIVE Agreements and commitments governed by Articles L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code Resolution adopted by (*): 13,101,211 votes in favour

59,549 votes against

12,365 abstentions RESOLUTION SIX Approval of the information on the compensation of corporate officers paid in or granted for fiscal 2024 and mentioned in Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code Resolution adopted by: 12,507,815 votes in favour

665,242 votes against

68 abstentions RESOLUTION SEVEN Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2024 to Mr. Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the Board of Directors Resolution adopted by: 13,115,547 votes in favour

57,510 votes against

68 abstentions RESOLUTION EIGHT Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2024 to Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, Chief Executive Officer Resolution adopted by: 10,782,118 votes in favour

2,390,939 votes against

68 abstentions RESOLUTION NINE Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2024 to Mr. Grégoire DE ROTALIER, Deputy CEO Resolution adopted by: 10,782,118 votes in favour

2,390,939 votes against

68 abstentions RESOLUTION TEN Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2024 to Mr. Damien VALICON, Deputy CEO (non-Board member), as from 01/04/2024 Resolution adopted by: 10,762,253 votes in favour

2,410,804 votes against

68 abstentions RESOLUTION ELEVEN Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the Board of Directors, for 2025 Resolution adopted by: 13,115,547 votes in favour

57,510 votes against

68 abstentions RESOLUTION TWELVE Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, Chief Executive Officer, for 2025 Resolution adopted by: 10,545,572 votes in favour

2,454,875 votes against

172,678 abstentions RESOLUTION THIRTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Grégoire de ROTALIER, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, for 2025 Resolution adopted by: 10,537,207 votes in favour

2,463,240 votes against

172,678 abstentions RESOLUTION FOURTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Damien VALICON, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, for 2025 Resolution adopted by: 10,537,207 votes in favour

2,463,240 votes against

172,678 abstentions RESOLUTION FIFTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for Directors Resolution adopted by: 13,127,845 votes in favour

45,212 votes against

68 abstentions RESOLUTION SIXTEEN Setting total annual compensation for Directors for 2025 Resolution adopted by: 13,127,845 votes in favour

45,212 votes against

68 abstentions RESOLUTION SEVENTEEN Authorisation by the Company to repurchase its own shares Resolution adopted by: 11,297,178 votes in favour

1,875,947 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION EIGHTEEN Powers for formalities Resolution adopted by: 13,173,125 votes in favour

0 vote against

0 abstention

(*) After deduction of excluded voting rights

Upcoming financial communications

31 July 2025: Q2 2025 revenue - After the close of trading

26 September 2025: H1 2025 results: 26 September 2025

Get all the news about Equasens Group www.equasens.com and on LinkedIn

