Equasens: General meeting - Results of the votes

Villers-lès-Nancy, 1st July 2025 – 07:00 p.m. (CET)
PRESS RELEASE
RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED
TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
OF 25 JUNE 2025
Number of shares comprising the share capital: 15,174,125
Number of shares with voting rights: 14,830,415
Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders presents or represented or having voted by mail: 13,173,125
That means a quorum of 88.83% of the 14,830,415 shares with voting rights: the Ordinary Annual General Meeting was able to deliberate.
The Ordinary Annual General Meeting was held on Wednesday, 25 June 2025 at 5:30 p.m. at the Company’s headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows:
Upcoming financial communications
- 31 July 2025: Q2 2025 revenue - After the close of trading
- 26 September 2025: H1 2025 results: 26 September 2025
About Equasens Group
Founded over 35 years ago, Equasens Group, a leader in digital healthcare solutions, today employs over 1.300 people across Europe.
Equasens Group’s specialised business applications facilitate the day-to-day work of healthcare professionals and their teams, working in private practice, collaborative medical structures or healthcare establishments. The Group also provides comprehensive support to healthcare professionals in the transformation of their profession by developing electronic equipment, digital solutions and healthcare robotics, as well as data hosting, financing and training adapted to their specific needs.
And reflecting the spirit of its tagline "Technology for a More Human Experience", the Group is a leading provider of interoperability solutions that improve coordination between healthcare professionals, their communications and data exchange resulting in better patient care and a more efficient and secure healthcare system.
Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B
Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable
Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label
Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid-caps (PEA-PME).
ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Ticker Code: EQS
Get all the news about Equasens Group www.equasens.com and on LinkedIn
