Alugue Pousadas is now 123Reserve.com: Discover the New Hotel and Inn Booking Platform

ASCURRA, SANTA CATARINA, Brazil, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The well-known Brazilian platform Alugue Pousadas, recognized for simplifying hotel and inn reservations, officially announces its migration to 123Reserve.com . This strategic move marks an important step toward offering an even more complete travel experience—with more lodging options, new technology, and expanded global reach.

Why the Transition to 123Reserve.com?

With the migration, users now gain access to the full features of 123Reserve.com , which offers over 1 million accommodations—ranging from charming inns and urban hotels to luxury resorts and alternative stays across hundreds of tourist destinations.

The integration of the two brands creates a more robust, modern, and reliable platform, while maintaining the same secure booking process and personalized support that defined Alugue Pousadas.

“Our partnership with 123Reserve.com goes far beyond a domain change. It’s a natural evolution that expands our reach and service quality. We continue our commitment to unforgettable travel experiences—now with a global presence and even more advanced technology,” says André Sestari, CEO of 123Reserve.com.

What Changes for Users?

Navigation is now centralized on 123Reserve.com, where travelers will find:

A faster and more intuitive interface



A travel blog with fresh, updated content



Guides with attractions, itineraries, and travel tips



Multilingual support and live chat assistance





All visits to the former Alugue Pousadas website are automatically redirected to the new domain. Previous bookings remain valid and are fully managed by the 123Reserve.com team—with continuous support and service guarantees.

Integration with Sniff Hotels Boosts Credibility

Along with Alugue Pousadas, 123Reserve.com has also integrated the well-established booking site Sniff Hotels, further solidifying its position in the online reservations market.

This unification of platforms brings together data, technology, and experience to offer an even more secure, modern, and efficient environment for travelers booking hotels and inns with confidence and peace of mind.

Exclusive Benefits for Booking on 123Reserve.com

The new platform offers several advantages for travelers, including:

Real-time price comparison from different partners



Multi-language support



Advanced filters by category, location, rating, and amenities



Responsive interface for mobile, tablet, and desktop



Fast human support via email





Top Destinations on 123Reserve.com

A wide variety of destinations is one of the platform’s biggest strengths, with options for all types of travelers. Popular locations include:

Campos do Jordão (SP) – mountain charm and cool weather



– mountain charm and cool weather Gramado & Canela (RS) – romance and Christmas attractions



– romance and Christmas attractions Porto de Galinhas (PE) – crystal-clear beaches and natural pools



– crystal-clear beaches and natural pools Paraty (RJ) – culture, history, and nature



– culture, history, and nature Chapada dos Veadeiros (GO) – ecotourism and waterfalls



– ecotourism and waterfalls Rio de Janeiro (RJ) – a timeless classic



– a timeless classic Orlando, Paris, Buenos Aires, Lisbon – major international destinations are also featured





About 123Reserve.com

123Reserve.com is a global hotel and accommodation booking platform designed to connect travelers with a wide and diverse range of stays around the world. With a focus on convenience, relevant content, and high-quality service, its mission is to simplify travel planning and deliver memorable experiences with every booking.

The website offers powerful search tools, destination tips, itineraries, and a frequently updated blog covering tourism, culture, gastronomy, and travel trends.

Start Planning Your Next Trip