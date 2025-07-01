A Fresh Take on Raw – Introducing Instinct® FreshRaw™ Meals!

ST. LOUIS, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Today’s pet parents want real, whole-food nutrition that they can recognize and trust. That’s exactly what NEW Instinct® FreshRaw™ Meals deliver. This first-of-its-kind offering combines real, fresh ingredients you can see with the superior nutrition of raw.

FreshRaw Meals redefine fresh pet food with raw, protein-packed recipes made with real, whole-food ingredients for unmatched flavor, nutrition and health benefits in every bowl. No cheap fillers. No nonsense. Just real, raw nutrition.

Made with responsibly sourced meat as the #1 ingredient and non-GMO fruits and vegetables, FreshRaw Meals are 100% raw — never cooked — to preserve nutrients and the flavor dogs instinctively crave. Frozen at peak freshness and cold-pressured for safety, they deliver fresh without compromise in a format that’s easy to serve and store.

“We’re thrilled to bring to market what other cooked frozen and “fresh” brands aren't delivering on today. Gently cooked is still cooked – raw is simply the freshest food your dog can eat,” said Beau Mainous, CEO of Instinct.

Safety and quality continue to be their #1 priority. “All of our raw products go through our extensive SafeRaw™ process, which includes a high-pressure pasteurization, with negative pathogen confirmation before leaving our facilities,” said Bobby Harris, Chief Operating Officer at Instinct.

Additionally, FreshRaw Meals will debut Instinct’s fresh new look! While existing Instinct products will start transitioning to the new look by the end of the year, the recipes remain the same and continue to offer the exceptional nutrition you’ve come to trust from Instinct.

“FreshRaw Meals serve as the perfect introduction to Instinct’s broader brand and packaging relaunch slated for later this year,” said Mark Chu, VP/GM of Marketing. “This launch perfectly embodies our nutritional philosophy — simple, real ingredients that fuel pets’ health and happiness from the inside out. There is nothing fresher than raw.”

FreshRaw Meals will be available in late July for adult dogs in 8 oz and 16 oz packs in Beef, Chicken, Turkey and Lamb. A 6-pack recipe sampler (8 oz servings) will also be available, providing a simple way to add variety to your pet’s bowl. FreshRaw Meals can be found at Petco, PetSmart, and many neighborhood pet stores, as well as online through Chewy.com.

About Instinct

For over 20 years, Instinct® Pet Food has been transforming the lives of pets through raw, science-backed nutrition. Offering a variety of options—including frozen and freeze-dried raw meals, kibble, toppers, and wet food—Instinct helps dogs and cats live healthier, happier lives. With a commitment to premium ingredients, best-in-class production standards, and sustainability, Instinct powers its manufacturing facility with 100% renewable energy and is dedicated to achieving Net Zero by 2050. Learn more at InstinctPetFood.com.

